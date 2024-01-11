Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It has been a long journey, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's story is finally coming to an end (again) as The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass lands its free epilogue today.

The final ending will be available on Switch from 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 12am AEST (12th January) and promises to mop up some of the game's loose ends.

To get involved in the epilogue, you must have completed a "certain postgame event" in the base game and finished the main stories of the two DLC expansions — The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

As for what the epilogue will actually contain, we're still not sure. The announcement trailer (above) doesn't give all that much away, but it does show that your pals Arven, Nimona and Penny will be joining you in the DLC world of Kitakami. Always nice to have a holiday, eh?

