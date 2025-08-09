Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm pretty spoiled for choice this weekend folks, I won't lie. I'm planning on playing a bit more Tiny Bookshop after my recent review, but I also want to dive into UFO 50 and see what all the fuss is about. I also downloaded the Mina the Hollower demo, so I'd like to give that a shot, but then I also need to play Heretic + Hexen for review.

Man... Too much!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

UFO 50 is staring me right in the face as I mop up 100% completion on Donkey Kong Bananza and look ahead to Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo. What timing for a game I’ve been really excited to play since SGF last year?

Otherwise, I’ll be trying out the Mina the Hollower demo because apparently we’re just going through a bunch of Zelda-esque game demos right now. A short and sweet one from me, folks – have a good one!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

After waiting all this time to dive into Mina the Hollower, I still haven’t found the time to dive into the demo yet — I know! Madness! I’ll be excited to take that for a spins this weekend, before probably booting up one of the Oracle games on NSO to scratch more of the retro Zelda itch.

Apart from that, it’s the Global Jam session for Drag x Drive and I’m actually… kind of excited to check it out? I wasn’t blown away at the Switch 2 hands-on event earlier in the year, but perhaps playing it with some worldwide competition will help change my mind.

Have a good one, folks!

Gavin Lane, Editor

This weekend I find myself still knee-deep in banana shards and loving every second of it. I'm down to sublayer 1200-summin', and I'd be a damn-sight further if I weren't constantly distracted by some glinting goodie in the distance or a buried banana shadow revealed by a sonar slap.

However, UFO 50 arrived on Thursday to challenge DK to supremacy on my Switch 2, and I'm absolutely itching to get stuck into that, too. Not the best weekend to have relatives arriving for a holiday, to be honest. Bloody family, with their love and support and effort to come visit me in foreign climes. Don't they know I've got bananas to smash!?

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I'm packing my bags for the annual offline vacations. On those very same bags I take 250 days straight of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. All good things must come to an end, so that’s my season finale on that “game”. It is still very much the “Summer of the Ninja” around here, so Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will carry me on this and the next weekend, along with Front Mission 3: Remake and the last third of World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 (hey, Sagat is here! But it takes real money to get him… curse these new ways of the industry).

Did a bit of binge-spending yesterday on the eShop so also on my bag goes House of the Dead 2 Remake, the wonderful UFO 50, Turbo Kid (go watch the movie, seriously!) and M2’s Gradius Origins, which comes with the brand new, 1998 theoretical sequel Salamander III. Since I also failed miserably not to pick up Earthion on STEAM last week it’s going to be one great Summer for shmup action!

This will be my first time taking the Switch 2 on the road and looking back at the last eight Summers where the original Switch model was a constant slice of my cherish memories, can’t help but feel really excited looking at what’s to come, with Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion being a particularly strong bleep on my radar.

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.