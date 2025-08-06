I don’t think I’ve ever messed around with a game’s settings menu as much as The House of the Dead 2: Remake. And, unfortunately, try as I might, I could never get the game to feel 'good'. Much like its predecessor on the Switch, Forever Entertainment’s latest arcade revamp is limited to just two control schemes: analogue stick and gyro. Neither is an ideal way to play.
But let’s start with the positives. This is a remarkably faithful remake of the 1998 original, maintaining everything that makes the experience so memorable — including wacky boss battles and god-awful voice acting — while providing an extensive overhaul of the visuals. It’s a blast watching zombies’ limbs and guts go flying with each successful shot, and the way the enemy design has been revamped feels both fresh and respectful at the same time.
There’s plenty to get stuck into, including two versions of the campaign — original and arcade — a boss mode, and a training mode that throws you into a variety of challenges. These might entail protecting human NPCs or destroying barrels within a time limit, but it’s all useful in letting you get to grips with how the game plays on Switch.
Speaking of which, back to the control schemes. The gyro aiming, in theory, should be the way to go, but like the first remake, it’s way too erratic. Even when turning the sensitivity down in the settings, I could never hit that sweet spot. Either the reticle would fly off in random directions upon pressing the fire button, or it would inexplicably drift over to one side, requiring you to constantly recalibrate by moving it to the edge before recentring it.
Standard analogue controls feel more accurate, but again, it’s a monotonous exercise in tinkering with the sensitivity to find the setting that feels right. Spoiler: it never felt quite right. Even after landing on a setting that felt reasonably comfortable, the very nature of using an analogue cursor in a light gun game feels incredibly unintuitive. The fact that a 2008 port for the Wii feels better is quite saddening, to say the least.
I should note that the game isn’t horrifically unplayable or anything like that. It’s perfectly serviceable, but a light gun shooter should be instantly playable and fun, and having to constantly fiddle around with the settings to achieve something close to satisfying is definitely frustrating. It's something that developer MegaPixel Studio really should have rectified from the first Switch remake.
Ultimately, I am glad The House of the Dead 2: Remake exists. Control woes aside, I suspect many players will eventually find some enjoyment from the game, provided you're willing to spend considerable time in the settings menu beforehand. It's a fascinating blast from the past, warts 'n' all, and a real showcase of some truly terrible voice acting from the '90s. Just make sure you toggle the 'Mute "Reload!" Scream' option – good lord.
Comments 8
I had no issues with the first game. I’ll be buying this.
Joy-Con 2 are better for gyro controls, so that’ll help too.
I couldn’t get into the 1st one due to the controls and the fact that a Wii and any light gun game is better. I still have several games for when we get that itch, but gyro and joystick controls just take away from the fun these games are. Mouse controls would atleast make it playable, but still not the same as light gun.
Question. For anyone who has tried it on switch 2, does it play as excellently as the first remaster on the switch 2? That game was horrendous on the switch but the switch 2 joycons have made it damn near perfect.
I really hope someone creates a fix for the controls on these games. They’re part of gaming history and to only remember them as a fading memory would be truly heartbreaking.
Why in the hell is there no Mouse Mode for the HotD games?
I miss the lightgun era, one of the best eras in gaming that basically disappeared completely about 20 years ago.
Ima say it again... Sega's current retro 'effort' sucks. Aside from the programmers handling the Club Sega parts of the Yakuza games, they've been retreating where Namco and Capcom seem happy to advance. They've decided there's more money to be made licensing the classics out to other studios to potentially butcher them, rather than spending the money to accurately port and preserve them. It seems Lizardcube knows what they're doing, but Forever clearly doesn't.
Also, I continue to be bugged by how murky these remakes look. Why add all this graphic detail if the environments are sparse and the lighting is so dim?
Time to dust off the Wii...
Forever Entertainment moment.
Why they can't just pack in the original versions of the games???
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...