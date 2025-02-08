Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still tinkering around with Metroid at the moment. I'm jumping between Super Metroid and Metroid Prime Remastered. The more I play the former, the more convinced I am that its reputation as one of the very best SNES games is well-deserved. It's remarkable.

Over on the PS5, meanwhile, I've hopped back into Hitman: World of Assassination. Now that's a game I can easily get lost in for hours on end. Replaying each mission over and over to either improve my rating or simply mess about invokes a sense of joy that few other games can match.

Oh, and I'm also playing through Halo 3 on Legendary.

Kate Gray, Contributor

Guess who's going to Japan on Monday? That's right, this me! That means this weekend is largely taken up with packing and panicking, but also downloading games on my Switch and Steam Deck. I'm not sure which games, though.

Should probably play through my backlog, but I have copies of Citizen Sleeper 1 and 2, so I think that's what I'll do!

Oliver Revolta, Contributor

Trying to make the most of the lull before the Switch 2, I’ve gone into ‘complete-unfinished-games overdrive’.

So this weekend, it’s time to complete the story and end my five-year love affair with Skyrim. The thing is, my in-world dog Barbas seems to be breaking the game. He’s distracting this dragon that I have to…(OK no spoilers).

I think the end is nigh once I can sort this dog out.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Time for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom endgame. I will miss this entry; very clever dungeon design and using a mob of moblins to unleash heck on your foes never gets old. I think I’m also near the finishing line for The Lord of The Ring: War in the North which I am enjoying quite a lot. It’s back to Russia in Smuggler’s Run: Warzones but now everything is covered in a white mantle of Winter. Its not all couch gaming mind, good discipline means I recently blasted past day sixty in Fitness Boxing 3.

Game of the week is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The first major update of the year dropped and a lot of new stuff has been added while a lot of old stuff has been tinkered with. But the most important thing of all is now readily available: Emotes! There are few thrills quite like extending your hand out for your nearest battle brother to shake on just as the Hive Tyrant is about to trample both.

Put this game on Switch 2 please!

Gavin Lane, editor

I've been getting back into Tears of the Kingdom the last week or so - there's still so much I left undone in that game. Beyond that, I'll be looking to polish off the excellent Arco and I need to sit down with Metal Gear Solid ahead of our next Catch-Up Crew.

The recent wave of Metroidvanias has me eyeing my backlog, too. Is now the time to finally start Hollow Knight? Possibly, although I've got about 30 others to choose from.

Have a good one, folks.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.