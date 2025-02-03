Developer and publisher PlatinumGames has wiped a bunch of games from the 'all works' section of its official website, including an in-development project (thanks, Eurogamer).

No explanation has been provided regarding the change, but games such as Star Fox Zero, Transformers: Devastation, MadWorld, Sol Cresta, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan are now nowhere to be seen.

Another title wiped from the page is 'Project G.G.', an in-development title that many believe to have now been cancelled following its removal. No official confirmation has been given at the time of writing, but if you were looking forward to this one in particular, then you might want to set your expectations.

Former producer Jean-Pierre Kellams has taken to social media to accuse the company of "erasing its history" and notes that he feels "deeply insulted" by PlatinumGames' decision.

For reference, the games that now remain are:

If you want to see what the page looked like prior to the change, this can be found via the Internet Archive.

PlatinumGames has found itself in the news recently following the departure of key veterans, including Bayonetta Origins director Abebe Tinari and Astral Chain director Takahisa Taura (though the latter hasn't been officially confirmed).

Following the departure of Hideki Kamiya in 2023, many have been pondering the future of the studio, however PlatinumGames recently confirmed its involvement in the development for Ninja Gaiden 4 alongside Team Ninja and publisher Xbox Game Studios.