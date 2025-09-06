PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

I've been having a space-whale of a time with Star Wars Outlaws this week, and I'm very excited for Silksong, which I've managed a few hours on already. However, my weekend is gonna be mostly NBA 2K26, which I've already been playing through early access on PS5, so I'm very interested to see how it shapes up on Switch 2. Expect a review of that shortly!

Otherwise, yeah, it's gonna be me and my two absolutely enthralled sons (who somehow seem to know all the Hollow Knight lore, despite having not played it), sat in front of a TV for Team Cherry's latest. Not a bad plan.

Gavin Lane, Editor

This weekend, I will be mostly playing the things I was playing last week. Namely, Hollow Knight, UFO 50, and a bit of LEGO Jurassic World. I just finished up Star Trek: Resurgence (look out for a review soon), so it's back to Hallownest for the most part.

And given the positive reaction to the Switch port, I'm also keen to check out the other recent Star **** game, Outlaws. We'll see if I can squeeze that in too.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Since the game is out now, I don’t mind telling you that I’ll be playing a lot of Cronos: The New Dawn this weekend in an effort to get a review ready as soon as possible. I won’t go into too much detail now, but I’m enjoying it so far – it’s cool.

And of course I’m playing Silksong! I got really caught up in the hype on launch day and I’m glad I did. It’s really quite good. I get lost quite a bit and there’s one mini-boss that’s giving me a real headache, but I shall persevere.

Damien McFerran, Editorial Director

Having successfully avoided it for almost a decade, I'm actually getting around to playing the original Hollow Knight this week. I reasoned that, in 2025, resistance was useless; if I want to be part of the Silksong conversation, I need to play the first game before I can dip into the sequel, right?

So far, I'm loving it – in fact, I'm now at the point where I can't believe I sat on this game for so long. The music! The visuals! The dialogue! The challenge! It's like two of my favourite games, SotN and Dark Souls, had a baby and left it on my doorstep, and I cruelly left said baby on said doorstep for ages before finally bringing it in from the cold. Forgive me, Team Cherry!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Hornet has bound me to play Hollow Knight: Silksong for eternity. Well, it could be much, much worse... Fortunately, she is letting me go out and celebrate my partner's birthday with family this weekend, so that's good.

Check back for my review soon!

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.