Aloha, amigos, and welcome shorts fans, to another weekend. It's been a very, very quiet one this week, with no games of note to menti...oh, hold on. Wait. We've actually been inundated with bangers. I'm terribly sorry.
Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally materialised. It's a real game that you can play right now! In fact, it's so real that it crashed a bunch of online stores when it dropped, causing both the eShop and Steam to struggle for a prolonged period.
We've also had Star Wars Outlaws, an adventure that had us all worried during the week with rumoured poor performance on Switch 2, arriving in splendid form. Utinni indeed, small furry warrior. Of course, game-key cards have also been front and centre in the wake of Outlaws' release; folk continue to rally against them, although explanations for why they are used in this case are showing up to muddy the argument waters even further.
Away from the heady heights of those two games, which we're sure most folk will spend this weekend diving into, NBA 2K26 has also just gone live. We'll have a review of that one ASAP - but early impressions do seem to point to, well, the early impressions from the internet are 60fps and/or under 30fps depending where you read 'em, so stick with us and we'll know for sure very shortly.
Elsewhere, with Atari's Adventure of Samsara and Everybody's Golf Hot Shots also on this week's ticket, there's certainly a decent spread of games to be getting on with playing, whether you're into walking around knocking wee balls into holes on nicely moved lawns, or CQC'ing stormtroopers just because you can.
So, without any further interruption, let's have a look at what some of the Nintendo Life team are playing this weekend. Namaste.