Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I’m off to see some friends this weekend and I know they haven’t played any Switch 2 yet.

So I’m packing up my dock and camera and I’m off to introduce everybody to the joys of Mario Kart World when you can see the faces of the racers in front of you. We’ll see whether they’re still my friends once Monday rolls around…

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I actually started playing Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma recently, and although it's not my usual cup of tea, I'm actually having a blast with it.

I'm also playing through Resident Evil 6 again on the Switch 2, taking full advantage of that bump up to 60fps. And yes, I still love it.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

It's Fantasy Life i. Again. And probably will be until I get my hands on Donkey Kong. I'll be taking the Switch 2 with me on holiday next week, so it'll be the first time travelling with the console, and what better way to travel than to spend time levelling crafting jobs, eh?

Otherwise, some Mario Kart World with friends is in order. Have a good one!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

It is incredible how Next Level games kicked-off Super Mario Strikers so flawlessly from the opening whistle. Input and online latency aside, this will be quite good fun to spend some of the weekend’s gaming plans. Also: Sass. Every character is full of sass and attitude which was quite amusing to see back then – glad Nintendo allowed it.

I’ve made my way onto Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut chapter 10 during the week and things are quickly heating up with a setup for the inevitable Kiryu-Majima showdown. I’m unsure how long I have left to see the end credits on this excellent re-edition, but I’m sure it will be a really fun time.

And then there is the second Namco Model 22 Arcade Archives outing! Ace Combat 22 brings a ton of memories. While the game is a bit bare-bones (and most assuredly a coin muncher), the fact I used to play this at local sit-down arcade cabinet several months before even dreaming of owning Air Combat (which is quite a different experience despite sharing the core visuals) on the PS1 makes it quite special. Maybe I will actually complete Top Gun mode before I run out of coins.

I haven’t been able to start RoboCop: Rogue City last weekend but I’m sure to correct that before Monday arrives. Dead or alive, someone is most definitely coming with me.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Lots on the menu this weekend. Can you believe we've had Switch 2 now for a whole month?

As ever, the question is whether I'll actually get to any of the games I plan on playing. I've got an appetite for a little more Cyberpunk, digging into No Man's Sky, and polishing off a dozen other things. I want to spend more time with the GameCube app, too.

But will I just end up noodling around in Mario Kart World picking up Peach coins and P Switches? Yes, that's almost certainly what I'll end up doing. Same time next week, shall we?

Alex Olney, Video Producer

I recently got my hands on an adorable Xbox Series S, after years of wanting one but having no good reason to do so. This weekend I'm keen to put it through its paces, playing the likes of DOOM The Dark Ages, Baldur's Gate 3, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Clair Obscur – whatever's modern and on GamePass really. What do you mean 'obviously this is preparation for a video'?

I'd ask you not to read too much into my personal affairs, thank you very much.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I'm on holiday in SPAIIIIN, which means being outside in 35°C heat. It's great. It's so great.



Luckily for you readers, that means a lot of my time is spent inside in air-conditioned hotels and cafés, playing Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy. I'm about 30 days in, and let me tell you, it's a SLOW burn, but a good one. And it's genuinely quite funny to play the game as a Danganronpa/Zero Escape fan and see all the ways in which Hundred Line is exactly a mashup of those two, complete with a genuinely delightful amount of jokes about how it is exactly that. I mean, there's a character that keeps going on about how she hopes it's a killing game with students and an evil teddy bear mascot. Which it kind of is!



It's great, though, despite the mildly tedious Danganronpa "improve your stats and figure out what gifts to give people" side quests. Only 70 more days to go (until I get to NG+, anyway)!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.