Jim Norman, Staff Writer

With my Mario Kart World P Switch journey complete, I'm excited to actually spend some time with the damn machine this weekend. Cyberpunk is still tickling me in a "I can't believe I'm actually playing this" kinda way, and Wind Waker is... well, it's Wind Waker! On the go!

My big plan is to play some Super Mario Odyssey over the next couple of days, though. That DK Direct has left me with Power Moons on the mind, and crossing a few more off the seemingly never-ending list is my only course of action. What a game, eh?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’m still playing quite a bit of Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut at the moment, though I must say I’m quite tempted to dive back into Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition and check out the new additions to the game line-up.

I’ve been a bit manic with my Switch 2 games recently; jumping between a handful of them at frequent intervals out of an abundance of excitement. I’m conscious to just slow down for a little bit and focus on one thing at a time. Probably won’t happen, though.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

It's Fantasy Life i. That's it. When I start it up, I'm physically unable to pull myself away for about two hours. It's a real problem, but the whole darn thing is just excellent all around. I'm going to hit the 100 hour mark on this loooong before the year is out...

Amazingly, I haven't actually tried out the GameCube NSO app yet, so I think a few rounds of SoulCalibur II are on the docket for the weekend. But I can't leave my island alone for too long. I've got too many lives to level up.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Still making my way around TRON: Catalyst after some unexpected plot twists. But this week’s champion on the Switch eShop is Front Mission 3: Remake. Questionable choices of generative AI usage on the game’s fictional internet aside, this is one of the strongest entries in the whole franchise and while being a very “safe” remake, I quite welcome the upgraded PS1 visuals in glorious 16:9 screen ratio.



On the Switch 2 front I got a few new bangers but am still too hooked on Fast Fusion and its latest free DLC update while carving my way into chapter 7 of Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut. There was also a very nice update on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II that brings the new siege PVE game mode that will surely take a chunk of my weekend. Assuming I can safely ignore STEAM summer sales, that’s my weekend sorted.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

Well, I'm off for holiday the next two weeks, so I'm planning on doing some serious damage to a few things, including my game collection. I'll be playing a whole lot of Death Stranding 2 on PS5, and the amazing Dune: The Awakening on PC, those are my main priorities, and if I don't do serious hours in them on my week off it's never happening. However, my beautiful Switch 2 is also gonna be getting plenty of action, fret not

My sons and I will be continuing to hoover up everything in Mario Kart World, but I'm also making my way very steadily through the new and improved Breath of the Wild, which I rushed through first time out. It's got me wanting to 100% this time, though. Otherwise, Civ 7, Cyberpunk 2077 and Shin Megami Tensei V are all on my holiday hit-list.

Have a great weekend, and catch you all after a quick two-week power nap. Take care, pals!

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend... I'm on a plane! Again! But that means that perhaps it's time to catch up on my backlog. Or... time to do research for my own project! Which means that my options are:

Vampire Survivors, which I'm using as inspiration for a game I'm making to learn programming

Hundred Line, which I know I'm going to love (as I've mentioned in at least one other WAYP)

Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which I bought full price and then only played a couple of hours of

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, which I hear great things about

So many games! So little time. I haven't decided yet, which means I'll probably default to Fantasy Life... again...

Fraser Gilbert, Pure Xbox Editor

Hello from the world of Pure Xbox! I haven't delved into the world of Switch 2 yet, but I'm excited about my latest purchase for the Switch 1 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder! I managed to pick it up at a great price on Vinted, and as someone who tends to stay away from 2D Mario (but loves Super Mario Odyssey), I'm curious to see how I get on it.

Beyond that, I'm also still playing a lot of Super Mario Party Jamboree (kinda addicted to the Koopathlon, not gonna lie), and I'm meaning to get back into Ring Fit Adventure. I had a great streak going on Ring Fit for weeks, but things got busy around the Xbox Showcase, and I ended up neglecting it. It's time to right that wrong!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you?