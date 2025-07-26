Here we are once more at the end of July. DK arrived on Switch 2 over a week ago and it seems that most people are absolutely loving Bananza - most, but not all, unfortunately!

Nearly 1 in 10 players responding in our poll say they're getting sick when playing the game. The exact cause is up for debate, with the camera's 'following' behaviour and the game's smashable terrain being likely culprits upsetting a sizeable minority of DK fans. That doesn't seem to have hurt sales of the game, mind, even if Kong can't quite compete with launch game Mario Kart World.

Elsewhere, Jamboree returned on Switch 2, a small selection of the still-new console's games got discounted in Nintendo's Summer Sale, Direct predictions continue on the weekly, the Pokémon Presents...well, it happened (PokéPark Kanto looks nice, at least!), and Nintendo's unmentionable Playtest is back for a second round next week.

Let's see if Team NL can break away from DK, shall we?

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

It won't shock you to know that I'm also playing Donkey Kong Bananza, and having an absolute whale of a time (no, there's no Whale Bananza transformation. Sorry). But I'm a lot further behind than everyone else, so I'm hoping to make some big, destructive progress this weekend.

"But wait, Alana, what about Fantasy Life i?" Well... I'm 60 hours in and still haven't finished. It's taken a back seat until DK is done, but I'm dipping in and out of it still. I did, however, pick up Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo in the sale the other day, so my little Fantasy Life might have to wait a bit longer.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm only a few hours into Bananza, but I've been loving it. However, I'm in a pickle of my own making.

My nephew was visiting earlier in the week and instead of making a save file and letting him branch off, I let him carry on auto-saving on my file and there's maybe an hour's worth of progress that isn't technically mine. Firing up my save, I'm beside a minecart in an area I've never visited...and I've got an awful itch to just start from scratch!

That I'm even contemplating a restart speaks to the quality of the game. The kids are getting no end of pleasure from every single "Ohhh, BaNAHna!", so I might just begin again. Good game.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

With Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut out of the way, it's time to get back into the streets of Street Fighter 6 and continue my World Tour playthrough. I do want to jump back into Cyberpunk 2077 but at the same time I don’t want to commit to another time-consuming game because my musical career demands some Summer releases.

It’s kinda scary that Front Mission 3: Remake plot resonates so much with current affairs, even more so because when it was first released in 1999, it all seemed so far in a distant future and unlikely, but hey, here we are. I'll continue progress on that along with some more Tekken 4 before jumping into Tekken 5. I am also on the home stretch of RoboCop: Rogue City, just in time to try out the new DLC campaign next.

Game of the week is — really to no one’s surprise — Donkey Kong Bananza. I have been neglecting it because I’m saving those bananas for my Summer vacations. Smashing stuff is fun!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

After playing nothing but DK, DK and more DK, I think I’m in need of a change of pace. I’ve taken a shine to Patapon 1 + 2 Replay for something completely different, and I’m still enjoying dipping into Wind Waker every now and then for a little retro Zelda kick.

Oh shoot, I’ve just remembered that I also have my Cyberpunk save file glaring at me. I should probably get back to that at some point too…

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.