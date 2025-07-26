Here we are once more at the end of July. DK arrived on Switch 2 over a week ago and it seems that most people are absolutely loving Bananza - most, but not all, unfortunately!
Nearly 1 in 10 players responding in our poll say they're getting sick when playing the game. The exact cause is up for debate, with the camera's 'following' behaviour and the game's smashable terrain being likely culprits upsetting a sizeable minority of DK fans. That doesn't seem to have hurt sales of the game, mind, even if Kong can't quite compete with launch game Mario Kart World.
Elsewhere, Jamboree returned on Switch 2, a small selection of the still-new console's games got discounted in Nintendo's Summer Sale, Direct predictions continue on the weekly, the Pokémon Presents...well, it happened (PokéPark Kanto looks nice, at least!), and Nintendo's unmentionable Playtest is back for a second round next week.
Let's see if Team NL can break away from DK, shall we?
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
It won't shock you to know that I'm also playing Donkey Kong Bananza, and having an absolute whale of a time (no, there's no Whale Bananza transformation. Sorry). But I'm a lot further behind than everyone else, so I'm hoping to make some big, destructive progress this weekend.
"But wait, Alana, what about Fantasy Life i?" Well... I'm 60 hours in and still haven't finished. It's taken a back seat until DK is done, but I'm dipping in and out of it still. I did, however, pick up Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo in the sale the other day, so my little Fantasy Life might have to wait a bit longer.
Gavin Lane, Editor
I'm only a few hours into Bananza, but I've been loving it. However, I'm in a pickle of my own making.
My nephew was visiting earlier in the week and instead of making a save file and letting him branch off, I let him carry on auto-saving on my file and there's maybe an hour's worth of progress that isn't technically mine. Firing up my save, I'm beside a minecart in an area I've never visited...and I've got an awful itch to just start from scratch!
That I'm even contemplating a restart speaks to the quality of the game. The kids are getting no end of pleasure from every single "Ohhh, BaNAHna!", so I might just begin again. Good game.
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
With Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut out of the way, it's time to get back into the streets of Street Fighter 6 and continue my World Tour playthrough. I do want to jump back into Cyberpunk 2077 but at the same time I don’t want to commit to another time-consuming game because my musical career demands some Summer releases.
It’s kinda scary that Front Mission 3: Remake plot resonates so much with current affairs, even more so because when it was first released in 1999, it all seemed so far in a distant future and unlikely, but hey, here we are. I'll continue progress on that along with some more Tekken 4 before jumping into Tekken 5. I am also on the home stretch of RoboCop: Rogue City, just in time to try out the new DLC campaign next.
Game of the week is — really to no one’s surprise — Donkey Kong Bananza. I have been neglecting it because I’m saving those bananas for my Summer vacations. Smashing stuff is fun!
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
After playing nothing but DK, DK and more DK, I think I’m in need of a change of pace. I’ve taken a shine to Patapon 1 + 2 Replay for something completely different, and I’m still enjoying dipping into Wind Waker every now and then for a little retro Zelda kick.
Oh shoot, I’ve just remembered that I also have my Cyberpunk save file glaring at me. I should probably get back to that at some point too…
Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.
My addiction for Diablo 2 kicked in ... again!
This game is a masterpiece! I just beat Hell difficulty with my paladin and now I am on my sorceress on the 3rd act in Hell.
On the side (IF Diablo 2 let me!) I will play Ghost of Tsushima and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. I have never played Stalker before, only watched it. I hope for some Fallout-ish experience
Happy gaming everyone
Here's what I will be playing.
Suikoden (Xbox Series X) Continuing with my playthrough of this great RPG.
CoD: WWII (Xbox Series X) Still enjoying multiplayer.
Madden 25 (Series X) Just about to wrap up my fourth year on the Broncos
Finally going to play GRIS and if I have enough time to finish it, I'll start on Neva 😊
Switch 2 - Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World
PC - Amnesia: Rebirth
Well, I played The Sims 4 PS4 again on my PS5 machine.
I did some house renovation again, created new households and thinking about new combination of available venue from the purchased DLC.
I think I will buy another DLC packs of The Sims 4 PS4 before 31 July 2025 as I saw this DLC packs got discounted for 20%.
I'm still waiting for Strangerville get discounted again as I have a plan to make abandoned buildings.
Prince of Persia - The Lost Crown Busy with the Divine Trials and need to beat the DLC boss.
Tetris Effect Connected Weekly ritual + full moon
Mario Kart World Going for three stars in Grand Prix Mirror Mode.
Happy gaming! ✌🏻🧡🎮
This weekend I'm on vacation, but I still should be able to more or less continue with my schedule of alternating between:
Continuing Donkey Kong Bananza ❤️
I am still making my way through Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. Currently about 45 hours in. I still have Donkey Kong Bananza waiting for me, but I really want to finish Vesperia first.
@JohnnyMind How do you keep track of playing so many games!? I dunno if I could do it, especially with big RPG's. I'd forget the story or what I'm doing.
20 hours in to the banana collect festival (only layer 6 but 100%ing each level as i go). I have a week off from today so hopefully get a load more of that done.
More picross on the side and that will probably be enough for now.
This week I will be mostly playing
DK Bananza
Greetings fellow video game enthusiasts. It’s all about Ys X this weekend. It’s the last weekend before the Edinburgh fringe starts so I’m about to be a busy boy. Video games.
Still the same: MK World and Cyberpunk. Just started Phantom Liberty. I hope Metroid Prime 4 is right around the corner now. Can't wait.
Donkey Kong Bananza. Finished the game this week after 30 hours, I'm full on 100% completing it now.
DK Bananza. Not loving it as much as others seem to be. It's fun but I'm finding it very repetitive already. Maybe my opinion will change the further in a get. Only at the 4th layer so far i think. A 7 out of 10 so far for me.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: It's been quite interesting meeting other alien races such as the Ma-non or the L and slowly researching the different areas of Mira. Elma is of course a great leader to follow, but I also like Gwin and Hope. It's definitely different than the rest of the series, but I like that it has its own unique flavor.
Finishing the last couple of stories on Octopath II - it looks so beautiful on my Switch 2 screen! And I've done a couple of hours in Cyberpunk - but I'm not sure about the first-person perspective, it can make me feel quite nauseated.
In other news, I've exhausted myself on Mario Kart World... and I've gone back to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - which I think I prefer over Mario Kart World. Anyone else feel the same?
Happy gaming!
I gave up on Xenoblade Chronicles, I got burned out and didn’t enjoy it as much as I started out.
So now I’m playing Baldur’s Gate 3.
Completed Donkey Kong Bananza last week, but I might watch my son play it. I love the game.
That said, returning to Death Stranding 2 is the next project, which I also absolutely love. I’m just struggling to find time to play the PS5 though and the Switch 2 is much easier to squeeze sessions in at the moment.
Unless I decide to pick up something at random for Switch 2 in the near future (like Ragebound if it reviews in a way that tells me I need to play it, or unless we actually get a Direct soon and there’s some heavy hitters launching sooner than we could’ve guessed) I’ve basically got my gaming slate wiped clean for DS2 for the summer.
I just might pick up rayman legends which is on a very tempting offer at the mo?? And tug of toy with the dog?
