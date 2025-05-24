Jim Norman, Staff Writer

You know what I've been enjoying lately? Super Mario 3D Land. You need a better example that the pre-Switch 2 lull than that? There ain't one! Hey, I might have put my Switch 1 plays on pause for a little while, but that's really given the 3DS a chance to shine and I'm grateful for that.

In other news, I'm still playing Blue Prince, but that's probably a given for every one of my WAYP entries for the next 15 years...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still playing The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy, y'all. I swear I'll put it down at some point, just... not yet, okay?

I'm also on a bit of a fighting game binge. With the release of Capcom Fighting Collection 2, it's really put a fire in my heart and got me playing a load of other classics, including those found in Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

HADOUKEN!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Someone should have mentioned that Pocket Bravery is utterly brilliant sooner. The way characters scream their moves in brazilian-portuguese adds a rather unique flavour. Several weeks late I finally got Lunar Remastered Collection on my mailbox. These two games always gave me warm and fuzzy feelings so having both original and remastered versions in a single cartridge is awesome value for money.

On the eShop Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit isn’t an essential racer on the Switch but it does tick several boxes that make me go “Hey, that’s cool!”. Futuristic racer fans should check this out and completely disregard the one-on-one fighting mode. I’ve been holding out for the past few weeks but I think it is time Assault Suits Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute a proper go. It is the only title in the series I’ve never played because of the now non existent language barrier. Living in the retro gaming future is awesome!

And then there is Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition! I just don’t want to stop playing this. Last weekend I stopped at Chapter 13, Act 1 and I’m still trying accept all the cool stuff that happened in that hour and half. Feels like having a OVA for your favourite sci-fi anime series, with that much needed slice of closure you always knew you needed. Maybe I will see the end proper this weekend…?

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

My first run in Citizen Sleeper 2 went abysmally. Broken dice, constantly high stress levels, and multiple failed contracts. Sometimes, I enjoy failure, but I’d reached a point where there was no way I was going to escape. So I restarted. It’s going much better this time, and I can’t wait to meet new people across the Belt.

Other than that, I’m looking to get through one or two more backlog games in the weeks before the Switch 2. Right now, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is calling to me the strongest. How on earth can I still have not played one of 2024’s best? Have a good weekend, y’all!

Gavin Lane, Editor

As my Switch continues to be a 51 Clubhouse Games Ludo machine until S2 arrives, I've been delving into a few Wii gems. This weekend, I'm planning on loading up the SD card with my finest late-'00s mp3s (The Sweet Escape, Loca, things like that) and burning around in Excite Truck. If I'm feeling particularly racy, I might switch over to Excitebots. It doesn't get much better than that!

Have a good one, everyone.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.