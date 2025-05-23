Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Nintendo has today released a new update for its Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' base tier subscription service - adding four more titles to the Game Boy and Game Boy Color library.

This includes the Konami side-scrolling shooter Gradius: The Interstellar Assault (1991/92) and Survival Kids (1999), Kecmo's RPG The Sword of Hope (1989/91), and the Kirby puzzle title Kirby's Star Stacker (1997).

You can see each of these games in action in the video above. Japan has received the same four titles this week. This follows an update to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service last week, which added Rare's Nintendo 64 fighter Killer Instinct Gold.

Will you be checking out these latest releases for Switch Online? Let us know in the comments.