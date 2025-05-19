Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is one of the headlining launch games for the Nintendo Switch 2, but gameplay footage for CD Projekt Red's FPS has been pretty scarce since its announcement on 2nd April 2025. Until now, that is.
New, direct-feed gameplay has been shared, and we've collated snippets of it for your perusement in the above video. And chooms, it's looking really nice. General consensus is that the Switch 2 version is leaps and bounds above what the Steam Deck is able to manage, and while it's probably not quite up there with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's still pretty stunning.
Needless to say, it's clear CDPR hasn't been forced to make quite so many compromises when compared to The Witcher 3 on the original Switch.
Cyberpunk 2077: launches on the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025 and contains the main game along with the Phantom Liberty expansion. It'll also be one of the only third-party games to be included in its entirety on a physical cartridge.
