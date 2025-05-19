@Max_the_German There are comparisons floating around, I don't really need to argue my point as it's already pretty much proven fact. The Switch 2 in setting configuration holds up to the PS5 barring the resolution and framerate downgrade alongside some small decrease in population density.

There are many compromises on the PS4 version of the game which are not actually present in the Switch 2 version. There are also extremely high tech analyses out there by people who are more knowledgeable than DF who explain how the image quality is possible on something which in theory should be a much higher fraction less powerful than the current systems.

The evidence is there and all out on display, I felt the need to argue before but now I think anyone who actually wants to see what I'm talking about will, while others won't bother.

If you're unable to determine the differences between the PS4 and Switch 2 versions past the framerate and resolution, I'm not so sure you should be going on a graphics article and telling people what they should expect. It frames things you say as fact, which would be quite dishonest. This isn't me trying to be rude either, Googling a comparison will not take long so I'm sure you can figure these things out yourself if you're willing.

Edit: One note I forgot to mention, and this has been mentioned by others many times over before so it's kinda silly that I have to go over it again, this version of the game features the DLC which was outright not ported to the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game because CDPR deemed those systems not powerful enough to support the DLC, despite the large playerbase they had on those systems.

This isn't some sort of mind game, they said it how it was, Phantom Liberty is, in fact, a whole lot more demanding than the original game, playing it on a gaming rig with a frame count going will show this in the most populated areas. The fact that the Switch 2 version of the game supports the DLC as well should be quite telling.