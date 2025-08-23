Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still playing a lot of Street Fighter 6 at the moment. I ended up buying the Year 3 Character Pass, so I'm currently getting to grips with Sagat (ooh, matron) and I can't wait for the other characters to launch.

I'm also quite keen to jump back into the GameCube app and play a bit of The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX, but we'll see how much free time I manage to carve out.

Alex Olney, Video Producer

It's no good, I just can't stop playing Cyberpunk 2077 on my Nintendo Switch 2. Every time I think I've done the vast majority of quests, I'm made aware by an off-hand comment vaguely referencing a mission I have absolutely zero memory of, so I'm compelled to do my duty (I know) and tick an item off my list that I didn't even know was there.

This time around it's a little quest called 'Don't Fear the Reaper'. Anyone familiar with this should know that this could take me some time...

Zion Grassl, Video Producer

OFF may not be a long game by any means, but having just rolled credits on it the other day means my slate is pretty clean now! Of course, I’m slowly chipping away at the battle pass in Fortnite as I HAVE to have those Green and White Ranger skins! Whenever a game lets me play as Tommy, you know I’m in.

I’m also playing though REDACTED and am having a pretty swell time with it! I’d say more…but…embargoes, amirite? I’ll spew about it soon, promise.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Ever one to have my finger on the pulse of what’s hip and trendy, I have started playing Shadow of the Colossus on my PS5 after getting dewy-eyed reminiscing about my time with it on PS2. It’s still a damn good game, I’ve got to give it that, and I’d love to get it wrapped up this weekend so I’m all clear for a Silksong takeoff in a couple of weeks.

Let’s stay with the contemporary theme and throw in a little Chibi-Robo, too. I never played this one back in the day, so it’ll be nice to see what it’s all about!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

After dabbling around with Chibi-Robo for some screenshots this week, I think I'm actually going to play the whole darned thing, something I've never done before. It's weird and delightful and actually a little bit uncomfortable, which I love so far. So I'm excited to dive in further.

That's really all I have planned. Very uneventful, right? Have a good one, all!

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.