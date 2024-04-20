Soapbox Where The Heck Is Fallout 3 On Switch? Searching the Capital Wasteland

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am still working my way through the Pokémon Trading Card Game after falling back into the trap of being a little obsessed with the cards at the moment. I'm sure this will pass. For the sake of my bank balance, I hope it will.

To take my mind off this, I've actually had a hankering to restart my Hollow Knight save and play from the beginning again. I don't know, there's been something about this week and the game that shall not be named which has got me in the mood for a little Hallownest explorin'. Maybe I'll even finish it this time...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’ve started playing Slave Zero X on the Switch (and keep an eye out for my review soon), but otherwise, much of my gaming time is being spent on the Xbox at the moment. I haven’t watched it yet, but the hype surrounding the new Fallout TV series has got me hopping back into the Capital Wasteland with Fallout 3. It’s just so wonderful and I often forget how great it really is.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I took my Playdate on a recent flight to start Mars After Midnight and would like to continue with that this weekend. I also picked up Muramasa: The Demon Blade after reading Alana's anniversary feature on it, so that disk should be sliding into my Wii U, too. However, with the Game Boy turning 35, I want to squeeze in some quality time with my DMG-001. Or perhaps I should finally sit down to blast through the Link's Awakening remake on Switch instead? We'll see what I have time for. Have a good one, folks.

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, I plan on playing Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All. I’ve finished the first two cases, and I'm dying to see what comes next. I especially liked the second case — it had a really cool plot and a nice plot twist at the end (hehe). I also have plans to meet with some friends where we are going to play TowerFall and WarioWare: Move It! Especially stoked to play Move It since the short time I’ve spent with it has been absolutely class. So yeah, lots of video games to be played this weekend. I’m excited!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

The eShop keeps delivering assured entertainment with Freedom Planet 2 and Dead End City being two particular favourite choices to spend the weekend with. While the EDF bug remains, I also plan to continue my Halo: Spartan Strike playthrough and do some steady advances in Unicorn Overlord. Don’t think my run’n gun run (nice!) is over either, this weekend is all about the ’90s, the golden age of everything. There is gonna be a lot of Contra in these 48 hours. Gunstar Heroes and Metal Slug too!



My game of the week is Planet of Lana. It seems like forever since I first saw the release trailer for every other platform in existence, but at long last, this gem landed on Switch. Having it released on the day prior to the Indie World Direct might put this off a lot of folks' radars, so here I am telling you to go play it!

Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing Fallout: New Vegas again after watching 1.5 episodes of the Fallout show and thinking to myself, "this isn't nearly as good as playing Fallout". I'd love the Fallouts to come to Switch someday, and now that Microsoft is opening up to the idea of letting its exclusives roam free on other consoles......... it'll still never happen, right? A girl can dream.

Craig Reid, Video Producer (Pure Xbox)

Thanks to a certain good-time boy here at Nintendo Life, I am now completely and utterly obsessed with Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! — those little horsies are so freaking adorable, I just can’t with their squishy heads! So, that’s most likely where you’ll find me for most of the weekend.

Saying that though, I did just make a big money move on that ole’ Nintendo Store and invested in the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Ironically, I haven’t touched the game since I bought it…mmm, I best get on it then, hey?

Oh, oh! I forgot! I’m enamoured with Fallout Shelter right now (I’ll give points for guessing why). I must have the biggest freaking vault in all the Wasteland right now. That reminds me, I must get back to overseeing the dwellers, so I’ll leave you with that. Happy gaming, folks!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

New Direct (read: Indie World) means more demos, right? Europa is on my list to dive into this weekend — I've loved the look of this since it was announced, and I'm so glad it's coming to Switch. Antonblast is also going on my download queue.

I did pick up one of the shadowdrops during the Indie World — Sticky Business. Apparently cute 'n' cosy is what I need after my brief Soulsborne stint (I'll be back at that soon). That's all I have for this week, folks — have a good one!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.