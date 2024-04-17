Update [Wed 17th Apr, 2024 03:30 BST]:

Nintendo has updated Splatoon 3 to Version 7.0.2. As previously noted, this update comes with new terrain in Undertow Spillway, changes to multiplayer, bug fixes and much more. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:

Splatoon 3 - Ver. 7.2.0 (Releasing April 17, 2024)

Changes to Multiplayer

The terrain in Undertow Spillway has been changed in all modes.

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details Sploosh-o-matic

Neo Sploosh-o-matic Slightly expanded shots’ collision detection with players to make it easier to hit opponents. Splattershot Pro

Forge Splattershot Pro Maximum damage has been increased from 42.0 to 45.0. Splattershot Nova

Annaki Splattershot Nova Reduced the shot spread while on land by approximately 8%. H-3 Nozzlenose

H-3 Nozzlenose D Maximum damage has been increased from 41.0 to 44.0. Luna Blaster

Luna Blaster Neo

Order Blaster Replica Increased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact with terrain or when detonated midair by approximately 20%. S-BLAST '92

S-BLAST '91 Increased the radius of the 50.0-damage explosion for long flight-range shots by about 11%. Painbrush

Painbrush Nouveau Increased inking width when holding the ZR Button to ink while moving forward by approximately 18%. Shortened the time before ink starts recovering after holding the ZR Button to ink while moving forward by approximately 1/6th of a second. Dapple Dualies

Dapple Dualies Nouveau Movement speed while firing is now about 5% faster.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Big Bubbler Reduced damage dealt to the inner device and top section by approximately 22%. Splattercolor Screen Increased the damage dealt to opponents who touch the screen from 30.0 to 40.0. Triple Splashdown Reduced the amount of time it takes for the player and ink fist to start dropping after they rise up by about 1/6th of a second. Decreased the radius of the 60.0-damage explosion by approximately 13%. Kraken Royale Made it so that Super Jumping to an ally using Kraken Royale will Super Jump to the location where that ally started using Kraken Royale rather than the ally’s current position.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed. Weapon Before After Neo Splash-o-matic 210 200 N-ZAP '89 180 170 Carbon Roller 170 160 Gold Dynamo Roller 190 180 Splat Charger

Order Charger Replica 200 190 Splatterscope 200 190 Dapple Dualies 180 170 Splattershot

Hero Shot Replica

Order Shot Replica 200 210 Squeezer 210 220 Range Blaster 200 210 Snipewriter 5H 200 210

This update focuses on making changes to multiplayer.

For some main weapons, we’ve strengthened their unique characteristics or made them easier to handle.

For the Big Bubbler, we’ve changed it to increase the amount of time you can safely act by making it harder to destroy, even from positions that make it easy to attack the weak points.

For the Splattercolor Screen, we’ve changed it to make it easier to control opponents’ movements by increasing the risk of touching the screen.

For the Triple Splashdown, while it is difficult to time its use when opponents actively attempt to shoot the player down, it is extremely powerful when opponents don’t shoot the player down. Therefore, we have simultaneously changed it to make it harder to shoot down and narrowed the area of effect.

For the Kraken Royale, we changed it to ease an issue where, from the perspective of opposing players, it felt difficult to stop countdown progression when combining Kraken Royale with Super Jump in certain modes.

We plan on releasing the next update at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on weapon balance adjustments and adding features for Sizzle Season 2024.

The next update is also planned to change it so that when a player’s rank in any mode is within rank 1,000 for the previous season’s X Rankings, the rank change due to the season switch will become S+0.

This change is to alleviate a problem making matchmaking in X Battles difficult immediately after the season switch for players with particularly high X Power.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls Fixed an issue where charger shots sometimes hit the ground at the player’s feet feet when changing direction while quickly firing after swimming. Fixed an issue causing brella canopies to disappear roughly 16/60th of a seconds sooner when launched at the same time that they ran out of durability compared to when not launched. Fixed an issue with the Recycled Brella 24 Mk I that sometimes prevented it from firing if the canopy was destroyed at the same time as attempting to fire immediately after closing it. Fixed an issue in which, after using Killer Wail 5.1 and performing a command that emptied the special gauge during a Super Jump, the next time the player used Killer Wail 5.1, the special gauge would instantly emptied empty the moment it was used. Made it so that the New Squiffer’s aim would not become unstable by fixing an issue with the Zipcaster where, when the player took damage while jumping after clinging to a wall, their upper-body posture would become unintentionally unstable. Fixed an issue in which, when defeating an opponent at the same time that they used Triple Splashdown, the sound effect indicating the activation of Triple Splashdown would sometimes not play even though the ink fists from Triple Splashdown would occur. Fixed an issue in which the effects of the Respawn Punisher gear ability would be applied if a player was defeated by an opponent equipped with Respawn Punisher and then fell off the stage or into water before being defeated by another player. Fixed an issue where sometimes, when a player participates with an unstable wireless environment, defeating that player while they were using a special weapon would cause the next special weapon that that player uses to not be displayed correctly.



Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue in Tower Control mode where the tower would sometimes not progress when a player was submerged in ink in the corner of the top surface of the tower. Fixed an issue in Marlin Airport where players would sometimes land in a different location when using Super Jump to go to certain locations near the spawn point. Adjusted the display position of the Turf War map to Ffixed an issue at Marlin Airport where players inside the Spawner would sometimes not fit on-screen by adjusting the display position of the Turf War map. Fixed an issue at Marlin Airport where, when using the Zipcaster near moving terrain, the player would sometimes end up clipping into the terrain when the effect ended. Fixed an issue at Marlin Airport that allowed players to get from certain inkrails onto fences that they were not intended to be able to get on. Fixed an issue in which, when launching a brella’s canopy while standing on a rising terrain in Bluefin Depot and Marlin Airport, the canopy would sometimes not move straight forward.



Fixes to Salmon Run Fixed an issue where, if a Golden Egg was thrown off the stage after transferring between inkrails, the Golden Egg would sometimes reappear far away when returning to the stage. Instead, it will now return to the base of the last inkrail ridden. Fixed an issue in which, when a Fish Stick was standing in a Flipper-Flopper's area, the inking status of the top of the Fish Stick affected the determination of whether the area had been inked back.



Other Fixes Fixed an issue causing some terrain to not be displayed correctly at Inkopolis Square when a Splatfest or Big Run is taking place Fixed an issue where, when trying to join a room with a password and accidentally entering an incorrect password, matchmaking would sometimes be started alone without a message informing players that the password was incorrect.



Original article [Tue 16th Apr, 2024 04:25 BST]:

Nintendo has been pumping out all sorts of new updates for the squid shooter Splatoon 3 and the next one seemingly arrives later this week.

As highlighted by dataminer and Splatoon 3 enthusiast 'OatmealDome' on social media, the next version is expected to drop in a few days. Nintendo's official Splatoon account mentions how this update will revamp 'Undertow Spillway':

Nintendo: An important message from the Undertow Spillway maintenance team: "Undertow Spillway will be closed from 4/15 at 5pm to 4/17 at 7pm for inspections and expansion work. For safety reasons, access will be closed during this period so we appreciate your patience."





Version 7.2.0 will be released on Apr 18 at 1 am (UTC).



Undertow Spillway will be revamped in this update. [Splatoon 3]Version 7.2.0 will be released on Apr 18 at 1 am (UTC).Undertow Spillway will be revamped in this update. https://t.co/mcdt2on5Nm April 15, 2024

This fresh new update will follow Version 7.1.0, which splashed onto Switch towards the end of last month. It included some fixes, the DLC 'Side Order', some SplatNet 3 updates, and much more.

In some sad news, Nintendo last week shut down the network services for Wii U and 3DS which saw the end of the online play for the original Splatoon game. However, there are still other ways to play online.