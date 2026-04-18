Gavin Lane, Editor

The more I hear about Pragmata, the more I need it. Capcom is on such a roll, and a satisfying 10-ish-hour jaunt to the Moon sounds like just the ticket.

However, it's probably better to play one of the games I've got queued on the console already; I've just started Pentiment. What a gorgeous thing that is! Brilliant writing, exquisite execution and integration of the font mechanics, and just beautifully presented all-round. I'm only an hour in, but it's one of those games I won't be able to put aside until it's dusted. HLTB puts it at roughly 15 hours, so I plan to get properly comfortable with that.

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Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Putting my recent gaming PC upgrade to the test with some intense Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II sessions (my Techmarine is level 22 of 25 at the time of writing). With Star Fox: Assault properly revisited, time to do the same for Star Fox 64. I’m also rather spoiled for choice on Switch 1 with the villains DLC for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance and Raiden Fighters Remix Collection.

On Switch 2 and riding the wave of amazing Capcom offerings we got Pragmata’s moon mystery to solve and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, a game so nice I bought it not twice but thrice on tree different Nintendo console generations (and if the released this on Switch 3, I will buy it again!).

Game (system) of the week is the NEO GEO AES. You know, that one console none of us could afford back in the day. We all had that friend with the uncle who had one at home and he played on it all weekend... but he was lying. They were all lying! The fact that later this year we are having a brand new 1:1 Neo Geo AES on the market is mind blowing. I was planing on retiring from video gaming and stop buying new hardware... just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in! Will have to dedicate some of this weekend coming to a decision if I jump on this. I know most folks dismiss it as just a R-Type clone, but Pulstar is so, so good...

Jim Norman, Features Editor

What a surprise! What horror! Jim’s playing Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream this weekend! I love my silly little Miis and their silly little lives. I’m still yet to really see how big of an upgrade it is from my beloved 3DS version, but it’s still bringing me the biggest of smiles — hey, you can’t argue with that!

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I definitely plan on giving Yooka-Replaylee another go now that the 60fps update is live. It's a lovely game and the smooth performance is really the cherry on top.

Otherwise, I'm very much addicted to Guilty Gear -Strive- on the PS5 following the recent 2.0 update. I'd love to play some more Invincible Vs, but alas, the beta is over. Ollie sad.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I've been playing a lot of different games lately so it's likely I'll just go back to a couple of this week's favourites. I really loved Pragmata and having completed the game for the review, I plan on playing it again for some collection hunting and possibly challenging myself to a higher difficulty level.

I've also been playing more Tomodachi Life so I think I'll slot in a play session during the weekend to create more Miis and finally decorate my island a bit more. Aside from those games, I've also dived head first into Little Big Workshop. I love management games and this quirky bite sized workshop game has been a nice break where I can switch off my brain.

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!