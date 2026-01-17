PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend I'll be doing a whole lot of racing around on Switch 2 for my next review, but I'll also definitely be making plenty of time for Absolum, which I'm finally serious about playing through, and The Rogue Prince of Persia, which is turning out to be a belter so far. It's no wonder we gave it a 9!

That's it for me, I think, all that gaming goodness and some sausages for tea. Have a relaxing one!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm really hooked on Star Wars Outlaws at the moment. Honestly, if I'd actually got my bum in gear and started playing this earlier, it might have wound up on my top five games of 2025. It's wonderful. The world just feels so alive, and I love sneaking around the different syndicate hideouts and stealing a bunch of goodies.

I'm eager to dive back into a Zelda game at the moment, too, but which one is unclear at the moment. Maybe The Wind Waker via NSO? Or perhaps I should give Tears of the Kingdom another shot. I'm sure I'll have an answer for you next week. Have a good one!

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

This week has been pretty spectacular for me, what with joining the Nintendo Life team and the Animal Crossing New Horizons 3.0 update releasing! Let’s just say I’ve spent every spare moment collecting over 1.5k of hotel tickets, tidying up my island and upgrading my house storage to accommodate my “collecting” habits.

Other than that, I’ve also been exploring some of the demos on the eShop, including Reanimal. I have a soft spot for the Little Nightmares games, so checking out the latest entry was pure adrenaline-pumping joy. I can’t wait to try it out when it finally releases. Is it weird to say that I can’t wait to get creeped out?

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

It is quite amazing I am this many years old and Halo 4’s campaign remained an unspoiled experience. I am having quite a blast in the boots of Spartan 117 and should wrap up the game this weekend, which also wraps up all the single-player campaigns from Halo: The Master Chief Collection. I am now even more depressed with the cancellation of the TV show.

I'm having a hard time in virtual 16th-century Japan because I keep wandering into high-level zones and missions in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. I need to get more serious about this whole main plot revenge thing else I risk not having enough free storage space next week to trade Naoe and Yasuke’s adventures for Cloud and the Avalanche crew in Midgar.

On a more 'cosy game' affair, I have picked up the delisted 2014 remake of Cinemaware’s Wings!. Absolutely loved the original Amiga outing and was quite happy with both the Super Nintendo and Game Boy Advance versions, but had never played the Wings! Remastered Edition version, and I hope to shoot down von Richthofen before the sun rises on Monday.

Game of the week is the weekly Arcade Archive! Being quite the fan of the original back on both ZX Spectrum, NES, and Game Boy, Bomb Jack Twin was the entry in the series that I would expect to show up on Super Nintendo or Mega Drive, but alas it was not meant to be, so this supercharged 16-bit sequel eluded us all.

Now, it shines forever on our modern console tablet thing.

Alex Olney, Video Producer

I've got some chums coming over this weekend, so I know what I'm going to be playing: Dungeons & Dragons.

How does that sit with your preconceived notion of a weekend's entertainment, eh? Bet you couldn't imagine someone as hip and happening as me rolling dice and being nice to various peasants, could you? Well, it's happening, baby, and I'll probably bash out some Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Animal Crossing has gotten its claws in me once more. Between stripping Kapp'n's tour islands of their natural resources and using said resources to craft crap to get access to more crap like a good little capitalist, I acquired a couple of genuine artworks from Redd by chance. Now I'm spying the only wing of my museum that isn't complete and wondering if this update is the excuse I need to 100% my collection.

Elsewhere, I want to make time for Despelote now that it's out in Europe. Short and sweet, I've heard - looking forward to a kickaround. Have a good one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend is Plane Time (again) and I'm about 1% through Hundred Line, so getting through that is probably my job for the foreseeable future. And I don't mind at all! It's wonderful! Although the bit I'm at is a little hands-off. There was a lot more to do in the [REDACTED] but now it's a lot more visual novel-y. Maybe that'll change! Who knows! I have no idea where this game is going any more, and I love it.

Also, probably a fair bit of Ball x Pit, and another game I can't talk about because I'm playtesting it, shhhh.

That's our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let yes know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!