Amazon's upcoming Tomb Raider series is in full production, and to mark the occasion, we've now got our first look at actor Sophie Turner in the role as Lara Croft.

Posted across all of its relevant social media channels with the caption "Get your artifacts out. Lara's on her way...", the accompanying image showcases Turner donning the classic Tomb Raider costume from the earlier days of the franchise.

We can even see she's sporting those classic sunglasses and dual handguns, so this is a proper throwback!

There's no release date for the new series yet, but we've already had confirmation that Turner will be joined by the likes of Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bob-Semple, and Bill Paterson. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who notably co-wrote No Time To Die and starred alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is credited as the series' main writer and as executive producer.

Lara Croft is also set to return in two new games in 2026 and 2027. The first, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a reimagining of her first adventure, while Tomb Raider: Catalyst will be a brand-new story in the chronology. Sadly, neither have been confirmed for Switch 2 at the time of writing.