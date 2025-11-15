Eeeeeeyyyyy, it's the weekend!
This week has been surprisingly busy, huh? We've had a brand-new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie along with confirmation that Brie Larson and Benny Safdie are joining the cast as Rosalina and Bowser Jr. We also finally received the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer we've been waiting for, while the lovely Alex has provided his thoughts on the game so far in our early preview.
Red Dead Redemption has also been confirmed for the Switch 2, while Nintendo also launched a backward compatibility tool in which you can check if your favourite Switch games work correctly on Switch 2. Neat!
Oh, and Pokémon Pokopia is a Game-Key Card. Have a good one, folks!
Now, with that out of the way, let's see what we're getting up to this weekend...
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
Still lots of Resident Evil this weekend. I'm playing through Resident Evil 5 again, which is comfortably one of my least favourite entries. It's still a good time, mind you, if only because the developers basically looked at Resident Evil 4 and said "hey, let's just do that again!". So the basics are solid.
I've been dipping back into Mario Kart World recently too, and it's really quite fun. I've even grown somewhat fond of free-roam mode. Bonkers.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Well, I finally bit the bullet and bought Absolum. I hope you’re happy. I know that I certainly won’t be, when I arrive back on Monday morning having spent 15+ hours getting overly emotionally-invested in a fictional frog wizard.
This game looks like it will scratch such an itch for me, so brace for ‘Jim becoming increasingly insufferable’ in the coming days.
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
The end-of-the-year release rush has begun! This will be my first time with Yakuza Kiwami 2 so I am quite eager to jump back into the streets of Kamurochō. Same applies for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. Great progress last week in with both Prometheus and Chronos defeated at long last. But of course Melinöe’s journey is not over yet… and neither is Princess Zelda’s in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment where I hope to clear Chapter 4 over this weekend.
Game of the week is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. I wasn’t quite sure this would ever get out of development hell and despite the lack of physical edition I dived head-first into it. I am rather surprised with the story mode because it is everything a current gen Pokémon game should be. Of course the over-the-top “Captain Tsubasa” style football (“soccer” for our American readers in the audience) action is where its at! Well played Level-5!
Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.
Sacred 2 Remaster shipment was delayed so ...
It is shooter weekend!
After DooM 3 last week I am continuing with DooM 2016. I am aiming for 100%
On the side I have Wolfenstein Youngblood (even if I heard that it is a bad game) and Painkiller (the original, the good one, not that crap they released recently) on the Steam Deck!
Have a great gaming weekend people!!!
After 60 hours, I am still maining BALL x PIT. I had a peek into the leaderboards, and have got dragged into those! 😆 Am in the top 30 for the first two levels. It is fun watching the chaos as you get stronger and stronger, and I would like to see how far things can be pushed. So Absolum and Trails In The Sky will have to wait for now! Have a great weekend, guys, and please take great care of yourselves out there!
Tonight I'm not seeing my friends so I'll just continue with my schedule of alternating between:
Pokemon legends! Started it last Sunday and I'm enjoying it overall. Happy gaming everyone!
Borderlands 3 (Series X) Wrapping up the Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.
Dragon Quest XI S (Switch) Finally got this game so I will be starting it this weekend.
Mostly Cyberpunk 2077: map is almost empty, time to continue with the story, mid of Act 2.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: done for today, some new things will open up in Merry Meadow and Icy Peak tomorrow.
Statisfye grip for S2 coming in the post today. Can't wait! Will continue with new hyrule warriors and FC 26 in handheld.
Kirby Air Ride on GameCube, my favorite GCN game. Getting ready for Air Riders next week!
It's a rainy weekend so it's the perfect time for some games! I'm playing these;
Happy gaming everyone!
Greetings fellow video game enthusiasts. I wrapped up Luigi’s Mansion 3 and now I’m playing Shinobi. I remember playing Shinobi on the Game Gear, the difference now is I can get past the first level.
Hey everyone. Hope you all had a good week. This weekend I’m gonna play Dragons crown on the PS Vita, super Mario land 2 on NSO( I’m doing a play through alongside the cane and rinse podcast which is a good listen if you haven’t heard it)
And I’m also going to start Animal crossing new leaf on new 3ds xl as I didn’t get the chance last weekend.
Enjoy whatever you get to play 👍
This week I will be mostly playing
Pokémon Legends B-A
Magikarp Jump
Jack Bros
Kirby Air Riders demo, finishing Summer Pockets: Reflection Blue and probably a lot of Monster Train 2.
Happy gaming all!! ✌🏻🧡🎮
I have just found a saving spot in Ender Magnolia (which I am in love with) and now I hope to find the time to participate quickly in the weekly ritual @ Tetris Effect Connected.
It's my bday today and we've got all sorts of lovely plans for the weekend.
Hope you all have a great time too!
Much love from Amsterdam! ✌🏻🧡🎮
@gaga64 Magikarp jump! I loved that game when I played years ago.
I finally beat Star Wars Outlaws during the week! I still have a ton of side content to explore, but after pouring in 60-70 hours into it, I feel like I can break from it for now. I really enjoyed this on the Switch 2, which means I'm in the market for a new Switch 2 game! Trying to wait for the holiday season to see if Cyberpunk goes on sale, or any other games I have on my wishlist.
In the meantime, I started Paper Mario TTYD, wish I never played previously. Actually, its my first Paper Mario game. Ive been enjoying it so far, and could be primer for my eventual playthrough of Xenoblade Chronicles X.
No ROG Ally X games at the moment that have hooked me. Played a little bit of Kingdom Hearts, but there seems to be some game issues specific to the ROG, so I bounced off of that, and I played a little Quantum Break, which I enjoyed a bit more, but I didn't feel in the mood for a game like that right now.
I'm a few hours into Lunar 1 and will try to beat it before Octopath Traveler 0 releases in december. Played through the prologue demo and i'm really looking forward to it.
Last couple of days i finally got hooked into Hades 2. Played it every once in a while since it released but put it on the side for other games. Things are opening up and incantations brewing.
Currently transfering games to my PS2 HDD so i might also play some Chulip or Conflict Desert Storm
Yakuza week! Also some Hyrule Warriors still.
And next week, Kirby!
That's funny, last week I actually started replaying Resident Evil 5 as well, for the first time since I played it back on the PS3 around when the Gold edition released. This time however I'm playing it on online co-op with a friend, the co-op experience is making the game so much better. We're already in the tribal area, hopefully we can get some more game time this weekend.
For my main solo playthrough I'm replaying Fire Emblem Fates Conquest, I have my share of issues with the game but I'm quite enjoying the intricately designed maps and trying out some characters which I never really gave the time of day to, most notably Odin who I understand has redeemed himself in a big way in the game's later years, the simple act of getting him a Nosferatu tome turns him from a low damage liability into a tank. I've made it through into the midgame, just got Xander in the last map and the main characters have for the most part been rounded up, next up should be the absolute nightmare that is the Ninja dungeon chapter, I'm both looking and not looking forward to that.
I have been playing Oracle of Ages for the first time, through NSO, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it. I've needed some help with a couple of dungeon puzzles, as my puzzle solving abilities have waned, as has my patience for them, but that's alright. In the past I'd be annoyed at myself for using guides, not any more... I'm looking forward to playing Seasons next. I have read that's more combat focused.
The classic filter for the GB/ GBC games looks very nice. Has that recently been improved as I don't remember it looking as nice as that before?
On Switch:
The Legend of Zelda
Completed the sixth dungeon. Currently at 14 hearts.
On other platforms:
1000xRESIST
Completed Chapter 2.
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Just assassinated the second Onryo with Naoe and completed Amagasaki Castle. Currently level 9. I'm usually a massive AC fan but not feeling it with Shadows just yet. The inability to control the day/night cycle is also annoying AF.
Ball x Pit
Completed the Bone Yard with the Cogitator, the Embedded, and the Empty Nester. Completed the Snowy Shores with the Repentant, the Embedded, and the Empty Nester.
Continuing with Age of Imprisonment and playing a bit more of the Air Riders beta on the side.
@Eduard_Brenton Which Shinobi, the Sega Ages version? Love it, I've spent far more hours with that than one would expect to spend with the original Shinobi. I like playing for a high score, trying to get through a stage without using Shurikens for the bonus points at the end. It's rock hard to do though.
Hyrule Warriors for me and I picked up powerslave exhumed in the sale which I’ve been really enjoying its such a good remake having not played it since the Sega Saturn days it’s like playing a brand new game
A mix of
Gran Turismo 7 PS4.
Forza Motorsport and South of Midnight on Series X.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment on Switch r.
Have a great weekend everyone.
