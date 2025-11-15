Eeeeeeyyyyy, it's the weekend!

This week has been surprisingly busy, huh? We've had a brand-new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie along with confirmation that Brie Larson and Benny Safdie are joining the cast as Rosalina and Bowser Jr. We also finally received the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailer we've been waiting for, while the lovely Alex has provided his thoughts on the game so far in our early preview.

Red Dead Redemption has also been confirmed for the Switch 2, while Nintendo also launched a backward compatibility tool in which you can check if your favourite Switch games work correctly on Switch 2. Neat!

Oh, and Pokémon Pokopia is a Game-Key Card. Have a good one, folks!

Now, with that out of the way, let's see what we're getting up to this weekend...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Still lots of Resident Evil this weekend. I'm playing through Resident Evil 5 again, which is comfortably one of my least favourite entries. It's still a good time, mind you, if only because the developers basically looked at Resident Evil 4 and said "hey, let's just do that again!". So the basics are solid.

I've been dipping back into Mario Kart World recently too, and it's really quite fun. I've even grown somewhat fond of free-roam mode. Bonkers.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Well, I finally bit the bullet and bought Absolum. I hope you’re happy. I know that I certainly won’t be, when I arrive back on Monday morning having spent 15+ hours getting overly emotionally-invested in a fictional frog wizard.

This game looks like it will scratch such an itch for me, so brace for ‘Jim becoming increasingly insufferable’ in the coming days.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

The end-of-the-year release rush has begun! This will be my first time with Yakuza Kiwami 2 so I am quite eager to jump back into the streets of Kamurochō. Same applies for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. Great progress last week in with both Prometheus and Chronos defeated at long last. But of course Melinöe’s journey is not over yet… and neither is Princess Zelda’s in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment where I hope to clear Chapter 4 over this weekend.

Game of the week is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. I wasn’t quite sure this would ever get out of development hell and despite the lack of physical edition I dived head-first into it. I am rather surprised with the story mode because it is everything a current gen Pokémon game should be. Of course the over-the-top “Captain Tsubasa” style football (“soccer” for our American readers in the audience) action is where its at! Well played Level-5!

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.