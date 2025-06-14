Our fingertips are blistered, our eyes are square, and that blasted Mario Kart World music won't get out of our heads, but we've had a full week with Switch 2, and the smiles are still large on our faces.
Expectedly, it's been another big one at Nintendo Life this week. We got the first official sale numbers on the console from Nintendo, ran down a bunch of games with 'secret' Switch 2 performance updates you should check out, and, as if we weren't all full of news already, Nintendo lifted the lid on Splatoon Raiders, a new Splatoon spin-off coming to Switch 2.
The reviews kept coming thick and fast, too, as we shared our final thoughts on the Switch 2 itself, the official carry case, Mario Kart World, and the Switch 2 Editions of Tears of the Kingdom, No Man's Sky and Fortnite. Phew.
After all that, we couldn't possibly want to play any more Switch 2 this weekend, could we? Well...