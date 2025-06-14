Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I'm using my crisp new system to dive into games at the cutting-edge of modern design... like Wind Waker. Yes, I'm Switch 2-ing the GameCube catalogue in my downtime, but can you blame me? All those Knockout Tours take their toll on a man.

I'm also still fighting the urge to buy Cyberpunk. I don't need anything else to play right now, but gosh, it sure does look good! Keep your wallet safe out there, folks.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 822k

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’m very much invested in Cyberpunk 2077 at the moment; it’s a delight playing this game on the go, and I just love cruising around Night City. I never would have imagined such a graphically intensive experience with a huge open world would work so well in handheld mode, but there you go.

I’m also playing quite a bit of The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX via Nintendo Switch Online. With the new wireless GameCube controller at hand, playing these games is like taking a time machine back to my early teenage years. Just pure bliss.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

OK, so, I haven't actually had much time to play Mario Kart World as much as I'd like to thus far, having only just managed to blast through all the cups in 100cc. So, this weekend we've got a big karting event scheduled, as I get busy smashing all of the content in free roam whilst my sons occasionally drop in to try (and fail) to best me in a race. Pair of losers.

Aside from this, I'm hopefully also gonna be getting into some Split Fiction. I haven't played this one yet, and am hearing good things about the Switch 2 port (I don't mind 30fps in this sort of caper) so my wife and I are hopefully gonna be sitting down to some good old couch co-op. Have a nice weekend!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

The Switch 2 has more in common with the Wii U release than Switch itself. In the first couple of months on Switch I only had Breath of the Wild and Fast RMX to mess with, while on the Wii U there were plenty of third party releases that ended up being my introduction to franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Mass Effect. So here I am with a Switch 2, a Nintendo first-party killer app named Mario Kart World, while I am also playing catch-up with Cyberpunk 2077 and Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut.

But this week I also took a glimpse into the near future thanks to the ongoing STEAM Next Fest, confirming that Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will most certainly end up on my GOTY 2025 list, Cleared Hot is the current-gen Desert Strike game of your dreams, Truxton Extreme lives up to its surname, while TRON: Catalyst will certainly see a spot on my schedule next weekend.

This is certainly shaping up to be one hot Summer of gaming!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

So, you've probably noticed I've been playing a lot of Mario Kart World. That's still the case — so many collectibles — but I have started a second Switch 2 game finally; Deltarune. Chapter 3 has had me howling with laughter (It's. T.V. TIME.) and I didn't realise how much I've missed Kris, Susie, and Ralsei.

Otherwise, I'm actually reviewing another game, a Switch 1 one, but you'll hear about that soon enough. Enjoy the weekend, folks!

Ant Dickens, Founder

In the run up to Switch 2 I was most excited about Mario Kart World, but actually it’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild that has held my attention so far, it’s simply a far better experience than on Switch. Therefore this weekend I’ll be freeing at least one Divine Beast as my little boy watches on, this his second Hyrule adventure after we played Echoes of Wisdom earlier this year. Mario Kart World will just have to wait!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.