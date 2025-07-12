Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

It’s all about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 this weekend. A few caveats aside, playing this collection was like that moment when Anton Ego tastes the ratatouille and is mentally transported back to his childhood. Wonderful stuff.

I’m keen to play a bit more System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster. Most of the time, when I’m done reviewing a game, it kinda just gets left on the dusty, digital shelf never to be played again, but there’s something about this game that keeps bringing me back. Have a good one, folks!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm on a retro buzz this weekend. I've still got the Wii set up after a Rock Band bender I went on a few months back, and I've been meaning to blast through Batman: The Brave and the Bold with the kids. With the DC vibes in the air at the moment, it seems like a perfect time. I also want to show them GameCube Donkey Kong Jungle Beat with the bongos, and once they're in bed, I've got half a mind to fire up Sin & Punishment: Star Successor, a game I picked up in the last few years but didn't get around to playing properly.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

By the time you're reading this, folks, I'll be trekking up through the gorgeous hills and paths of the Isle of Skye. Not the most relaxing holiday, but maybe the most beautiful? I'll report back in a few weeks.

So, not much game time! But on the train rides from London, Edinburgh, and back to the south, Fantasy Life i is my trusty friend. Will I ever play anything else again? Well... you know what's coming next week. Have a good one!

Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

This weekend, I intend to finish Ace Attorney: Trials and Tribulations! I'm at the last case, so I'm excited to see how it all wraps up after some brilliant cases in this third game.

I'm also probably gonna be playing some Mario Kart World, and practising some of the courses in time trials with my brother. And if I'm really feeling it, I'll free roam a bit around in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has piqued my interest with the Switch 2 edition.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I'm still cracking on with Super Mario Odyssey, polishing off a few more Moons before my mind goes bananas next week, and it is still wonderful. It's been eight years, but I still have a little giggle every time I see Mario take control of a photo-realistic dinosaur, and I don't think I'll ever stop.

Otherwise, I'd like to squeeze in a little Patapon to relive some of my PSP days and remind myself why it's taken me the best part of 20 years to get those damn chants out of my head.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Kamurochō is on fire as I step into Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut Chapter 13. However, I made the silly mistake of making an avatar for the 30 fps World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6. I was not expecting to be so hooked on this mode and will continue Chapter 8 as a mix-and-match of special moves and clothing accessories. The throwback lore of the series is delicious, I’ve even found a Final Fight arcade in an alley and fought Retsu from the original Street Fighter!

Super happy to be wrong about the western eShop availability of Arcade Archives Super Dimension Fortress MACROSS II, which will ensure my arcade stick will see action over the weekend.

RoboCop: Rogue City is also super fun! I'll make sure to make some progress on that front as well, before everything inevitably goes Bananza next week.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I'm playing The Hundred Line and Wilmot Works It Out. I do like it when I have one VERY DRAMATIC game with EXTREMELY HIGH STAKES and another one that's more like "this frog needs to make a cup of tea!" Wilmot Works It Out was fantastic for calming my nerves on a plane journey after one cancellation and three delays, whereas Hundred Line is the second-slowest burn game I've played (after House in Fata Morgana). It has a lot of lulls in-between story beats. But that's okay! I think it's about to blow up big time, anyway...

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.