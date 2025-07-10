Donkey Kong Bananza's key development staff – specifically its director and producer – have been confirmed thanks to a new interview with IGN.

We knew that the team behind Super Mario Odyssey has been busy working on Donkey Kong Bananza, but it's now been confirmed that Kazuya Takahashi is serving as the game's director, while Kenta Motokura is the game's producer.

Motokura previously directed Super Mario Odyssey and worked on the likes of Super Mario Sunshine, Pikmin, and Super Mario Galaxy, while Takahashi only joined Nintendo back in 2020, bringing with him some key experience in open-world game design.

Of course, the key question in our minds now is what this might potentially mean for the next 3D Mario title. With Motokura on producing duties for Bananza, does this mean he's also been busy creating a new Mario title? It's almost guaranteed at this point that something is in the works, but when and how it shows up is anyone's guess.

Donkey Kong Bananza is scheduled to launch exclusively on the Switch 2 on 17th July 2025.