A new report from Bloomberg reveals Nintendo has called on Samsung to "produce the main chips" for the Switch 2 and potentially "ramp up production" if needed. According to the source, this move could allow Nintendo's next-generation system to sell a "higher-than-projected 20 million units by March 2026".

The report goes on to mention how "people familiar with the matter" say the Korean tech giant is now working on a "customized chip or processor designed by Nvidia Corp for the Switch 2 using its 8-nanometer node" and "production pace should be fast enough for Nintendo to ship more than 20 million units of the console by March next year".

Samsung can also supposedly "ramp up further" if needed but it apparently depends on "capacity at hardware assemblers including Foxconn Technology Group". Nintendo has been contacted by Bloomberg about this information - with a company spokesperson mentioning how it does not disclose suppliers. Nvidia and Samsung have also declined to comment.

Bloomberg was also told by "one of the people" it spoke to how Samsung has apparently already "pushed for OLED panels to be used when Nintendo refreshes the Switch 2 in future". In case you missed it, the new system will ship with an LCD panel.