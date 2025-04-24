Switch 2 pre-orders have finally gone live in North America following a short delay, and though it doesn't sound like everything went smooth-sailing for many, it seems that most who wanted to secure a pre-order have managed to do so.

Alas, like clockwork, another upcoming console release means that eBay is once again flooded with listings at inflated prices (thanks, Kotaku). We're not just talking about a few here and there either; there are loads of the bloomin' things, most of which are priced at around $650 - $699. Some, however, are being flogged for as much as $850, and people are actually watching the listings..?!

You don't need to do this, folks. There will be plenty more pre-orders, even if you don't manage to get one on day one. FOMO (fear of missing out) can be a powerful thing, but don't let it rob you of your hard-earned cash.

If you really need to grab the console on day one, then we recommend keeping an eye on our pre-order guide for the console and accessories. We'll be updating it as often as we can as more outlets release their pre-orders.

The Switch 2 will launch globally on 5th June 2025. Day one titles include Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Hitman: World of Assassination, Sonic x Shadow Generations, and more. There will also be paid upgrades available for Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom which, if you're subscribed to NSO + Expansion Pack, you can download at no additional cost.