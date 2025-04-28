An Emmy award-winning audio engineer has taken to social media in order to call out his local GameStop store, which he claims has been attempting to force expensive Switch 2 bundles on its customers in an attempt to cash in on the high demand for the console in the US.

As first reported over at The Shortcut, Elea Tsentzelis, who has worked as an audio engineer on the likes of MTV's recent Family Legacy, and won an Emmy as part of a sound team on 'The Daily Mail', posted that his local GameStop in Astoria, New York, was forcing unwanted screen protectors and other such accessories on customers who had rocked up hoping to secure one of a small amount of units available at the location.

It's long been a tradition to put together lots of different sorts of bundles to maximise the profits around the launch of a new console, we know, but this particular store may have been underhanded, it seems, even going so far as to suggest staff couldn't actually scan the console SKUs separately, and therefore customers would need to buy extras to complete their purchase.

In response, the Gamestop Help social media account waded in to reassure those affected at the store that things would be put right.

Of course, with the nature of what's taken place, and considering the Switch 2 is such a hot commodity right now — especially in the States, where things have been unnecessarily complicated thanks to the tariff situation — it's hard to see what GameStop can realistically do in the here-and-now to rectify a missed pre-order opportunity.

We have reached out to GameStop for further comment, so we'll keep you updated with any more info on this one as we get it.

Have you witnessed or heard tell of any dodgy pre-order bundle practices whilst prepping for the Switch 2's release? Make sure to let us know!