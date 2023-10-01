Soapbox features enable our individual writers and contributors to voice their opinions on hot topics and random stuff they've been chewing over. Today, Kate runs down her Switch wishlist and wonders if Nintendo has her phone bugged (or maybe just reads her articles)...
Oh, I have been spoiled this year. Suspiciously spoiled, in fact. With Ghost Trick, the Apollo Justice Trilogy, the Fantasy Life sequel, and the Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door remake all either announced or released this year, it's almost as if Nintendo is watching me, listening to me go on and on (and on and on and on) about my niche-ish favourite games of all time. Either I'm the luckiest girl and 2023 is just my year, or someone at Nintendo loves me very much.
But now, I have somewhat of a first-world problem. What are you supposed to do when Nintendo clears out your wishlist in the space of a few months? I've spent the last decade pining for some of these games, and now they're all just... gone. And if you know me, you know I love to pine. What am I supposed to pine over now?!
So, in the interest of giving myself a new wishlist, I've come up with some potential solutions if you, like me, find yourself suddenly getting everything you've ever wanted.
Find New Favourites
The easiest solution, I guess, is to create a whole new wishlist. Maybe something similarly niche-ish, but beloved; one of those cult favourites that make you seem like a Cool Guy whenever you mention them. I mean, I won't lie — having Fantasy Life as one of my Top 5 makes certain people think I'm some kind of genius tastemaker with specific-but-brilliant preferences in video games. And I do like feeling cool.
You say Breath of the Wild is your favourite Zelda game, people think, "Yeah, sure, it's a really good game." But you say Minish Cap is your favourite, and everyone thinks you're a badass who goes against the grain. So edgy and correct of you!
So, let's see. The kind of cult level I'm thinking is something like... the Yakuza games. Bloodborne. Fable 2. Games that can be a bit silly, a bit hard to get into, even... but you can convince everyone, if you really try, that they're actually really quite good.
But those games are all a bit too mainstream these days. I still want a sprinkling of Kate-brand weirdness, so maybe it's time to...
Promote Old Favourites
Oh, you thought my entire wishlist was now empty? Ha ha ha, no, you fool! I have more things I want. They just weren't as formalised as the games I already mentioned.
So, perhaps it's time to formalise them. Let them rise up the ranks to 'Kate never shuts up about this game' territory. I feel like the Queen (RIP) knighting a bunch of near-death celebrities.
So, let's see. Let's reach into this grab bag of long-lost wishes and find out what we have.
Ooh, Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth? Haven't seen you in a while! Oh, there's something stuck to you — ah, of course, it's just a Post-It note with 'TRANSLATE THE SEQUEL YOU B*****DS' written on it in blood. Let's just call that a two-for-one deal.
What else is in here? Ah, Nonary Games, hello! There's a note on this one, too: 'Release the trilogy please'. Ooh. Potentially controversial, given that the third game, Zero Time Dilemma, looks like hot garbage, but sure. It's nice to have all three games together at last. And, honestly, given how important these games were to the DS catalogue... it's surprising that they still aren't on Switch.
There's more stuff in here, though. Hotel Dusk and Last Window, let's just put those over here, and... Minish Cap remake? Go on then. Oh, this one's really big, wha— a Professor Layton box set? That would be cool, wouldn't it? This one here is another piece of paper, and it just says 'New Animal Crossing', that makes sense... and, ooh, 'Fallout on Switch'? That'll never happen. But I wouldn't say no.
That's it. The bag is now empty. Wait, no, there's a message stitched into the lining! It just says...
'GIVE LEVEL-5 A BILLION DOLLARS AND LET THEM MAKE WHATEVER.'
Well, alright then.
Lean Into The Power
Clearly, someone at Nintendo is listening to me. It's the only answer that makes sense. But this means I have the ear of someone powerful enough to greenlight all the games I love... and now that I have all the games I love, I could use this power for EVIL.
I am the person that makes games happen, for a small fee.
Well, not evil, exactly. More like... capitalism. Although what's the difference, am I right? Ha ha ha. Perhaps I can lend out my power to people who don't yet have everything they want. What's that? You want a proper F-Zero game on Switch? I can add that to my wishlist, which I'm assuming works a bit like the magical notebook in Death Note, and someone will somehow see it and get it done. That'll be $20.
Soon, I will become even more beloved and respected than Nintendo themselves. I am the person that makes games happen, for a small fee. Perhaps the fee changes based on various factors, like how long the title is — if you want one of those anime games with three subtitles, that's gonna cost extra to factor in the wrist pain it's going to cause me. Or if you want something that's going to be a pain for Nintendo to make, there will be a little extra fee for being difficult. I have to keep my overlords happy, you know.
Please call 1-800-NINTENDO-PLS to book me.
Get Even More Specific
Perhaps it's foolish to keep my wishlist to games only. Perhaps... it's time to get more granular up in this shiz.
There are lots of things I would like to see Nintendo do with the Switch, outside of just games. I'm not alone in most of these, and some are obvious — fix Joy-Con drift forever, add proper folders and themes to the Switch homepage, make the My Nintendo Rewards actually worth something...
But I think we can do better. Here are some ideas.
- A mix-and-match Joy-Con shop where you can get basically any colour you want, and you can MAKE THEM MATCH [Japan has this already, Kate. Because Japan. - Ed.]
- Charles Martinet's new job at Nintendo is that he can now be hired out for Mario-themed birthday parties
- Nintendo starts selling the Kirby car as an actual, viable vehicle
- Isabelle from Animal Crossing can be hired as your Personal Assistant to help you get your life together
- Nintendo Directs start being fun again, just like they were in the Iwata / Reggie era
I'm open to more suggestions.
Although... if Nintendo is watching my wishlist, maybe I have to start thinking of it like a genie wish. You know, where you wish for a ton of money, but the genie interprets that in a really mean way, and kills both your parents so you get their inheritance? I should be more specific, just to cover my ass.
Final Switch Wishlist
So, here is my final top-ten wishlist:
- Miles Edgeworth duology on Switch, but the visuals are better than the HD re-draws, and also the original game is maybe 15% faster in the endgame, because boy does that last case drag on
- A Nonary Games trilogy, including Zero Time Dilemma, but it comes with a note telling people that they can totally just play the first two, no hard feelings
- A Minish Cap remake in the style of the Link's Awakening remake but EVEN CUTER
- A Professor Layton box set. I don't care how much this costs, I'll buy it
- Fable 2 port, but Peter Molyneux isn't allowed to make any changes
- Mix-and-match Joy-Cons with the drift magically fixed
- I'm serious about wanting an IRL Kirby Car
- Nintendo gives the Yakuza developers a bunch of no-strings cash to port the games over to Switch, and the eventual releases do NOT look like how Mortal Kombat 1 does
- Hotel Dusk re-release on Switch that somehow still works like a book? This is someone else's problem to figure out
- THIS SPACE LEFT BLANK FOR YOUR REQUESTS
What are your thoughts? What should go in that blank space? And how is your wishlist looking these days? Let me know in the comments below!
Comments 19
My wish list is like soft sand, something else just falls in to fill up the vacancy of the thing that was taken out.
As much as I love TotK, I still want a Wind Waker port to Switch. And then when they do that, well there’s still that Twilight Princess port you may as well do as too.
Best to live life without expectations.
Luckily (or rather sadly) I don't have to worry about this cause on my most-wanted list is an actual remake of Pokemon DP (and not the **** we ended up with) and we most likely will never get that, or at least not in a very long time
It'll never happen, so I dunno.
Just enjoy the games. I’be been eating gourmet as a Switch owner so all I can do is buy and play as much as possible. I do think I will take some time off from buying games and focus on beating games.
I don’t think Nintendo will grant western gamers the wish of getting Mother 3 checked off the most wanted games list.
CHRONO TRIGGER
It’s been a wild year with some of the most unexpected reveals, It feels really weird being able to say “man my wildest dreams have actually happened” without a hint of irony. There’s still stuff I’d like, would be nice to finally be able to play Kid Icarus Uprising after all, but the last game high up on my wishlist is Silksong, and I’m still holding out hope that we’re not too far out from more Silksong news so my top wishlist is pretty close to being cleared out. I guess if I were FORCED to pick something, I’d love Persona 3 Reload on Switch, but I have an Xbox and can play that through Game Pass so it’s not like I’m hard pressed to get my hands on it. I will also agree with the whole “give Level-5 have an unlimited budget” thing, I’d absolutely adore a triple AAA Yo-Kai Watch game or a new Ni No Kuni on Switch.
ah how I’ve missed Kate’s unhinged soapboxes, this was a really fun read
Before the Switch launched, I wrote a list of what I wanted from Switch. It had Rocket League, Doom, The Witcher 3, arcade classics, lots of shmups, retro revivals and some more I can't think of.
After the Wii U, a list like this was wishful thinking but I literally got everything I asked for and more, lots more.
F-Zero. Pretty please.
I kinda wish Nintendo would work some more with valve to make some more ports, left for dead 2 and the half life series would be really cool on the the switch, especially if they perform like the portal ports.
Why the hate for Zero Time Dilemma? It scored a 8 here on NL and imo it was a pretty solid game.
Imo Virtue's Last Reward us the garbage one of the trilogy, but I seem to he the only one that thinks that 😆
They haven't got close to ticking mine off.
My wishlist is slowly being erased as well. A New Monkey Island, a return of Prince of Persia, a Baten Kaitos remaster have all either happened this year, or are on the way. The Switch has also gifted us with nearly all of my favorite JRPG's of yore, such as Star Ocean 1+2, Grandia, Final Fantasy 1-12, Dragon Quest 1-3, Front Mission 1-3, Suikoden 1+2 and on and on and on. It has became THE greatest JRPG machine in my opinion.
Having said that, my pining days are not quite over. Here is what remains of my dream list...
1) Breath of Fire: I want a real, big budget console sequel AND a compilation of 1-5 in HD (Mobile 6 doesn't count, but Capcom can throw it in there if they want.)
2) Lunar: Get the old Game Arts band back together and give us a proper sequel. Have Noriyuke Iwadare compose the soundtrack, and get Victor Ireland to localize.
3) Lufia: A New Lufia would be amazing but I'd be happy with an HD collection of 1 & 2, plus the DS game.
4) Eternal Darkness 2: Pay Dennis Dyack to make a full blown, next gen sequel for upcoming hardware. Do it now!
5) Beyond Good and Evil 2: Ubisoft, release this game and end our torturous wait!
6) Final Fantasy 6 Remake: Big budget 3D retelling of 6, but keep Tetsuya Nomura away from it! Bring back Uematsu to rearrange the score and have it performed by an actual orchestra.
7) Wild Arms 6: Although I'm kind of actually getting this in Armed Fantasia, a spiritual successor by the original Wild Arms Director, Writer, Character Designer and Composer. So... I'm pretty excited about that.
8) Chrono Trigger 3: ....and while we're dreaming, a true sequel to Chrono Trigger/Cross written by Masato Kato and composed by Yasunori Mitsuda.
I'm still waiting for Wind Waker, Galaxy 2, Luigi's Mansion 1, and the Mario & Luigi games on Switch. My wishlist isn't getting fully ticked off... ever, I don't think.
animal crossing remake or open world game and splatoon: the great turf war for me pleeeasseee
Twilight Princess & Majora's Mask remake for Switch.
This article made me realize I don't really have a wish list... I just play whatever's new and then more announcements inevitably come that get me excited for what's next and then I play those in the future and it goes in a circle like that.
@Qwertyninty expectations and desires are 2 completely different things.
You van desire the mosy out there things and expect them to never happen. That’s basically what this article is about.
