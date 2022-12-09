Another year, another Game Awards event. It was a pretty good one though, right? There were plenty of cracking game announcements for all platforms, including the Switch, and for your convenience, we've compiled them all for you right here. You'll find all relevant game trailers below along with a link to our original piece so you can get in on the conversation.

As a reminder before we begin, the big Game of the Year winner this year was Elden Ring, but Nintendo also took home a few gongs, including Best Family Game for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Best Multiplayer Game for Splatoon 3, Best Action Game for Bayonetta 3, Best Sim/Strategy Game for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (okay, that one's really for Ubisoft), and Most Anticipated Game for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We've also whacked a couple of polls at the bottom of this page to see what everyone's favourite announcement was, and to see what you think of the presentation as a whole, so get voting!

The Game Awards 2022 - Every Announcement

Dead Cells - Return to Castlevania

Hades II

Earthblade

Fire Emblem Engage - Expansion Pass

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Game Awards 2022 - The Full Presentation

What was your favourite Switch announcement at The Game Awards 2022? Dead Cells - Return to Castlevania Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Hades II Earthblade Hellboy Web of Word Fire Emblem Engage - Expansion Pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie - The Mushroom Kingdom Clip Among Us - Hide N Seek What was your favourite Switch announcement at The Game Awards 2022? (69 votes) Dead Cells - Return to Castlevania 4 % Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon 25 % Hades II 42 % Earthblade 9 % Hellboy Web of Word 1 % Fire Emblem Engage - Expansion Pass 6 % The Super Mario Bros. Movie - The Mushroom Kingdom Clip 12 % Among Us - Hide N Seek 1 %