Another year, another Game Awards event. It was a pretty good one though, right? There were plenty of cracking game announcements for all platforms, including the Switch, and for your convenience, we've compiled them all for you right here. You'll find all relevant game trailers below along with a link to our original piece so you can get in on the conversation.
As a reminder before we begin, the big Game of the Year winner this year was Elden Ring, but Nintendo also took home a few gongs, including Best Family Game for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Best Multiplayer Game for Splatoon 3, Best Action Game for Bayonetta 3, Best Sim/Strategy Game for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (okay, that one's really for Ubisoft), and Most Anticipated Game for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
We've also whacked a couple of polls at the bottom of this page to see what everyone's favourite announcement was, and to see what you think of the presentation as a whole, so get voting!
Comments (4)
Before anyone inevitably brings this up, yes, we know games like Hades II aren't technically confirmed for Switch yet, but... Hey, I DO WHAT I WANT.
Bayonetta I guess, but there's not really much that that excites me at all TBH
Got an E from me. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was the only thing that got my attention, and even then I'm not completely sold on it.
Overall it was a pretty good showing if you're not borderline-obsessively Nintendo-only...
Was it perfect? Nah, the general tone was geared pretty heavily towards Zoomers, imo, which is just...yeah, not my thing. Might be too old.
The top three announcements listed here were definitely among my favorites but I was surprised by how much stuff actually intrigued me this time. Very solid announcements.
Tap here to load 4 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...