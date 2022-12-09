Game Awards 2022
Image: Nintendo Life

Another year, another Game Awards event. It was a pretty good one though, right? There were plenty of cracking game announcements for all platforms, including the Switch, and for your convenience, we've compiled them all for you right here. You'll find all relevant game trailers below along with a link to our original piece so you can get in on the conversation.

As a reminder before we begin, the big Game of the Year winner this year was Elden Ring, but Nintendo also took home a few gongs, including Best Family Game for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Best Multiplayer Game for Splatoon 3, Best Action Game for Bayonetta 3, Best Sim/Strategy Game for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (okay, that one's really for Ubisoft), and Most Anticipated Game for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We've also whacked a couple of polls at the bottom of this page to see what everyone's favourite announcement was, and to see what you think of the presentation as a whole, so get voting!

The Game Awards 2022 - Every Announcement

Dead Cells - Return to Castlevania

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Hades II

Earthblade

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Fire Emblem Engage - Expansion Pass

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Among Us

The Game Awards 2022 - The Full Presentation

