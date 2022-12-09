The Game Awards has just concluded for another year and FromSoftware's epic title Elden Ring has been crowned the Game of the Year. It was up against A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Elden Ring also took out a number of other awards on the night including best game direction, best art direction, and best role-playing game.

Nintendo also took out a bunch of awards including best family game (Kirby and the Forgotten Land), best multiplayer game (Splatoon 3), best action game (Bayonetta 3) and most anticipated game (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom). Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope also won the best sim/strategy award:





Thank you for all the incredible support! #Kirby and the Forgotten Land inhales Best Family Game at #TheGameAwards Thank you for all the incredible support! pic.twitter.com/xUvjZZnayy December 9, 2022





What’s your favorite weapon to Splat with in Splatoon 3? Ink-redible! #Splatoon3 wins Best Multiplayer Game at #TheGameAwards What’s your favorite weapon to Splat with in Splatoon 3? pic.twitter.com/z6exNZPZtO December 9, 2022

#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/TCRWdTh5Hj Congrats to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for winning Most Anticipated Game of the Year! @NintendoAmerica December 9, 2022

There was a minor incident at the very end of the show as well, when a member of the audience walked up on stage with the FromSoftware team. The show's organiser and host Geoff Keighley has now confirmed this individual has been arrested:

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

So, what did you think of this year's show? Comment down below.