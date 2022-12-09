The Game Awards has just concluded for another year and FromSoftware's epic title Elden Ring has been crowned the Game of the Year. It was up against A Plague Tale: Requiem, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Elden Ring also took out a number of other awards on the night including best game direction, best art direction, and best role-playing game.
Nintendo also took out a bunch of awards including best family game (Kirby and the Forgotten Land), best multiplayer game (Splatoon 3), best action game (Bayonetta 3) and most anticipated game (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom). Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope also won the best sim/strategy award:
There was a minor incident at the very end of the show as well, when a member of the audience walked up on stage with the FromSoftware team. The show's organiser and host Geoff Keighley has now confirmed this individual has been arrested:
So, what did you think of this year's show? Comment down below.
Definitely deserves it you’d be a blind fanboy to disagree
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika I'm a blind fanboy, while you're at it I'm a Pinball Wizard.
Was so happy to see Bill Clinton take home an award today!
Oh, and Kirby winning was pretty cool too.
Shoutouts to Bill Clinton. Congratulations on the reformation.
Truly disappointed that God of War won Best Music over Xenoblade Chronicles 3, so I'm glad Elden Ring won Game of the Year.
Also, glad to see Kirby ans the Forgotten Land get some recognition.
I'm very happy to see Kirby win something. I wish Arceus could have won also, although I knew there was no chance since it was only nominated for rpg. Also just fun to see Nintendo grab a few; I didn't think Splatoon would actually win so that was a nice surprise.
Amazing, amazing game. Well deserved.
On another topic, Nintendo had a surprisingly good night at the Awards. Doug Bowser was going up on stage a lot grabbing awards.
Vary well deserved, wile I never beat it, will get to that at some point. It definitely was one of the best games I played this year!
Also I’m so happy splatoon won best multiplayer!
I knew Xenoblade was going to get snubbed in every category, but they didn't even do its music justice when going through the nominees. Glad Bayonetta got some recognition, and Splatoon was also a surprise.
Can someone explain the shout out to Bill Clinton? I didn't get that.
@kingbk Random kid got up on stage with the Elden Ring devs and hung around until he could get on the mic. Bro got arrested lol
Congrats to Bill Clinton for winning GOTY
@PikaPhantom Oh ok lol.
Also out of all the announcements, hades 2 still takes the cake for me, there were so many amazing ones, which I can’t believe that I’m saying for a game awards show, but man, hades knocked it out of the park for me.
I hope this is the last Elden Ring news I ever see.
Wow there are some salty comments elden ring is an gameplay, artistic and minus the framerate graphical achievement. It deserves its victory we can celebrate any game we want but you cannot deny its an amazing game even if you don’t personally like it
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika I think Elden Ring is a Masterpiece. I'm still playing a lot of Switch, but I picked up an X Box Series S for Elden Ring.
Was well deserved! It was the game I spent the most time with this year by far, and I didn’t want to play anything else for a while after I beat it, which to me is always a sign of one of the greats.
Didn't watch it, just came here for the highlights without all the bloat.
Some good announcements, glad I didn't watch it though as it was more gaming time for me.😜
Elden Ring is arguably the most influential game since Breath of the Wild. A well deserved win.
Honestly just a breathtaking game at every turn. Fully deserved.
@Freek Honestly, it might have been the best one so far, and I say that as someone who hasn't been a huge fan of the show.
Some really good game announcements. Nintendo did well at the show and got a lot of awards. And my favorite game of 2022, Elden Ring, won.
I was impressed.
Elden Ring losing to a game where the characters won’t shut up telling you what to do and how to solve puzzles certainly would have been depressing.
So glad to see Elden Ring won GOTY but sad to see Xenoblade Chronicles 3 not able to take home any award, it should had take best music at least but oh well. I had a feeling if Elden Ring got this popular From Software would definitely port it to Switch soon or the Switch 2 at the very least.
Well deserved win for
Bill ClintonElden Ring.
Great to see Nintendo take home a few awards. Would've been even better if Xenoblade 3 took home an award, but oh well.
@PikaPhantom @kingbk
Turns out the kid was an anti-semite trying to say something bad, but just ended up saying nonsense
Call me toxic, but I have never seen a person who disclaims Elden Ring in any way be anything other than... well... pretty toxic!
You are more likely to see bad behavior from ppl on reddit, discord pugs, and video services. That is true of everything on those platforms.
But, in-game and in chat spaces that don't incentivize bad behavior, I've gotten nothing but positive experiences from Elden Ring players. They've helped me understand the mechanics, build design, and even pvp has only had a handful of jerks. I've seen one confirmable cheater.
As for From, I don't always agree with their decisions, but, in comparison to other developers, I don't really see a difference. Every segment of the community — from tryhard guide users, hardmode fans, easymode fsns, ... ppl who don't even own the game — the company honestly just seems like it is told that it's wrong by everybody, and they got so big so fast they don't know how to manage their community engagement.
@Snatcher Hades II blew my mind. It's not every day you get a sequel to your favorite game ever when waking up at 2 AM but here we are. I'm so happy😭
@TheDragonDAFan Bill Clinton kid was the highlight of the night.
@kingbk basically some goofy kid got up on the stage and said something about Bill Clinton, it was meant to be offensive but I don’t think English was his first language so he said the wrong thing and it became a giant meme.
@GreenTea On top of that it’s the first time supergiant made a sequel! Making it that much more inspected!
I don't buy a lot of games day 1, but this year I bought:
Elden Ring
Kirby
Bayonetta 3
Splatoon
XC3
I think that's it. I bought HFW 1/2 off Black Friday and will probably do the same next year for GoWR and Mario v Rabbids 2.
Zelda and Pikmin 4 will be day 1 next year, and 1 of those is going to win an award.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika I mean, glitched quest lines, bugs, poor balancing in character builds, reused bosses, lazy copy pasted endings and worse boss design than the last 3 Souls games? It was good for what it was but I wouldn't call it the best. It definitely deserved to be nominated in all it's categories though
The flute player from the orchestra was all in 💯
Didn't watch the show per se but was keeping an eye on developments. Decent winners all around for the most part, though I still think Xenoblade Chronicles 3 deserved Best OST. An amazing medley though. Flute guy definitely was into it and was a highlight.
Never expected Bill Clinton Simulator to take home an award.
Tastes differ and I so do the ones that get to jury an award show, but... even the OST? Whenever I get to play GoWR, I better be floored.😏
As some copium for those possibly salty about GOTY, though - BotW got the thing back in 2017 and all the world seemingly got out of it is the game's name degraded to an autopilot moniker for fans and tabloids to slap on every later cel-shaded open-worlder under the sun. At least, when Bamco releases the next Tales, it won't have to deal with being called "a Xenoblade 3 clone". Heck, maybe Elden Ring won because the jury figured it was already a "soulslike" in gamers' eyes itself and thus immune to the side effect?😜😆
The only awards I didn't agree with was OST & RPG, Elden Ring and Xenoblade had a way better OST than GoW. As for RPG, why was Elden Ring a nominee? It really was the odd one out compared to the other nominees, and imo ER should have been in the Action/Adventure category.
@locky-mavo Because technically it IS an RPG. It's just more an action/adventure game with RPG elements. Kind of what I imagine Zelda II would have been like if it came out now instead of in 1988.
@kingbk
"Technically" an RPG, but more of an Action/Adventure? That just sounds stupid to me.
Well Deserved and I'm glad Nintendo Won many awards.
The fact that Kirby won best family game warms my heart. 😊
@kingbk RPG and adventure are not mutually exclusive because a lot of RPGs are adventure games. And, as an adventure game, I'd say Xenoblade is better. Elden Ring like BOTW is more of an exploration game than an adventure game.
