I'd just like to go on record saying I predicted months ago that the Switch 2 would not release in 2024 but that the Switch library would be supplemented with good third-party titles including Tchia. I am a prophet, please bow your head in awe before my Visage.

Anyways, I played this game on PS5, and it was a pretty solid experience, although there aren't enough fast travel options, which can make traversal pretty tedious at times. While there's a lot of animals and objects you can possess, none of them are really all that interesting--turning into a bird and flying is the most useful ability, so everything else feels kind of redundant in comparison.

Those couple gripes aside, it's an enjoyable blend of Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey that offers a pretty sizeable amount of content in a beautiful open world. It's right at home on Switch, which is how I knew it had to come over eventually. I pretty much 100% completed the game, which took about 40 hours. (I technically only got to 99% completion, but that's because you get an achievement for possessing every animal in the game, and some only spawn in certain areas at certain times of the day and there's a lot of RNG.)

Just be aware going into it that despite the marketing portraying this as a super wholesome adventure, this might not necessarily be a game to play with the kiddos. The main character gives the middle finger at the end of the game, and there's also some pretty disturbing imagery including a running gag involving a decapitated chicken with blood splurting out of its neck. The game does have a censored option, though, so if you're playing with little ones, maybe turn that on.

There's also some pretty strong LGBT themes in this game, which will undoubtedly be a turnoff for some and a reason to buy for others. Not telling anybody how they should feel about it one way or another; the type of media you choose to consume is your prerogative, but I think it's good to know that going in as everyone has their own set of values. Make your own judgment accordingly about whether it's a game for you.

I would probably give the game an 8.5/10. It's not perfect, but you can tell a lot of love went into it by a team of people who did their best to highlight the beauty of their culture, which I think is commendable. It had its moments of tedium, and although I don't think I will double dip on Switch--mostly because I like to stick with family-friendly games and think the couple moments of shock value were a bit unnecessary for a game that was marketed as being a wholesome experience (did I mention there's a cutscene where a baby gets eaten??)--I'm still glad I played it. One of my PS5 highlights of last year for sure. Would recommend.