The beautiful open-world adventure game Tchia — which launched on PC and PlayStation in 2023 — is landing on Switch this Summer. The announcement was made during today's Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2024.
Tchia's bright and colourful world is inspired by New Caledonia and sees you on a quest to save your kidnapped father. Tchia, the main character, can "soul jump", which means she can possess animals and items around her. As a human, she'll need her trusty leaf glider, raft, and ukelele to travel around and inspire.
Our friends over at Push Square found Tchia to be an overall pleasant experience, scoring it a 7/10. In their review, they said: "Tchia feels really unlike any experience we've ever had with a video game. Full of heart, but occasionally lacking direction, it's a unique experience showcasing the love the dev team has for New Caledonia." And while there were bugs present at launch, we hope these have been ironed out for the Switch release.