We're exactly one week away from the launch of Nintendo's next console. As you might expect on a site called Nintendo Life, we're quite excited for that new hardware smell.

With global pre-order shenanigans going on since the 2nd April reveal, everyone's had plenty of time to budget, make decisions, and plan out exactly how they want to spend Thursday 5th June.

We're going to be exceptionally busy around these parts, working around the clock to bring you the best coverage as quickly as possible - but we're interested to hear what you've got planned for the Switch 2 launch. If we weren't obliged to write up impressions, deliver verdicts, and cover the latest Nintendo developments on this here website, what would we have planned?

Well, taking some holiday on the Thursday and Friday and exploring Mario Kart World for four whole days sounds pre-ritty good! And with summer weather coming in the Northern Hemisphere, we'd probably head out for a walk to test Switch 2's portability and really put the brightness settings of that bigger screen through its paces, too.

That's us though - what are your plans? What pick-ups are on your lists? Do you have 100% confidence in the postal service or are you concerned about delivery shenanigans? (Hey, we've got experience there, unfortunately!) Will you be camped outside to guard against unscrupulous drivers turning into your street before pulling a quick U-y and not actually ringing the bell? HAS ALL THE EXCITEMENT MADE US OVERLY PARANOID?

Let us know below, and tell us in the comments how you'll be spending your first hours with your new console.

ARE YOU EXCITED?!?!?!? OMG YES YES YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111111 Rather! I'd say I'm a solid 7.2589 on the Switch-ter scale Not massively, although I am buying it, so... Not getting one - would you please stop rubbing it in? I don't even want one, I'm just a drive-by grump ARE YOU EXCITED?!?!?!? (919 votes) OMG YES YES YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111111 48 % Rather! 19 % I'd say I'm a solid 7.2589 on the Switch-ter scale 9 % Not massively, although I am buying it, so... 9 % Not getting one - would you please stop rubbing it in? 11 % I don't even want one, I'm just a drive-by grump 4 %

What Switch 2 games are you picking up on Day One? Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2) Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2) Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2) Deltarune (Switch 2) Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Fast Fusion (Switch 2) Fortnite (Switch 2) Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2) Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2) Mario Kart World (Switch 2) Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2) NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2) Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2) Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2) Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch 2) Survival Kids (Switch 2) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2) (You may select up to 22 answers) What Switch 2 games are you picking up on Day One? (2,309 votes) Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2) 2 % Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2) 2 % Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2) 8 % Deltarune (Switch 2) 2 % Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 2 % Fast Fusion (Switch 2) 6 % Fortnite (Switch 2) 2 % Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2) 1 % Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2) 2 % Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2) 0.9% Mario Kart World (Switch 2) 31 % Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2) 7 % NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2) 0.3% Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2) 0.2% Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 2 % Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2) 1% Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2) 3 % Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch 2) 0.4% Survival Kids (Switch 2) 0.3% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 12 % The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 13 % Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2) 2 %

Are you getting a Micro SD Express card too? Yep, 128GB for me I've gone for 256GB 512GB, baby! 1TB all the way Nope Are you getting a Micro SD Express card too? (719 votes) Yep, 128GB for me 2 % I've gone for 256GB 23 % 512GB, baby! 10 % 1TB all the way 8 % Nope 56 %

Are you getting any other accessories alongside your Switch 2? A Pro Controller! Extra Joy-Con 2s, for reasons A charging grip Joy-Con Wheels Those Joy-Con straps A screen protector, natch A regular carry case That super-duper all-in-one carry case An extra dock The hottest item of all: an extra AC adapter! A GameCube controller Something else (comment below) You think I'm made of money? (You may select up to 13 answers) Are you getting any other accessories alongside your Switch 2? (1,454 votes) A Pro Controller! 23 % Extra Joy-Con 2s, for reasons 2 % A charging grip 2 % Joy-Con Wheels 2 % Those Joy-Con straps 0.2% A screen protector, natch 17 % A regular carry case 20 % That super-duper all-in-one carry case 2 % An extra dock 1 % The hottest item of all: an extra AC adapter! 2 % A GameCube controller 12 % Something else (comment below) 3 % You think I'm made of money? 14 %