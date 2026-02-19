Bandai Namco's fighting game Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO made its way across to the Switch and Switch 2 late last year, and this week, it receives a new update for these platforms.

The Japanese company has outlined what to expect on its official website. This update includes multiple changes and adjustments to game modes - starting with a new "limited-time mode" called Extreme Warrior Attack. In this mode, players will battle characters with "significantly increased strength".

Apart from this, in the "Battle Together" Versus mode, all stages can now be selected. Just make sure you're playing on Switch 2 to access this:

"All stages become selectable only when either the Nintendo Switch™ 2 version or the Nintendo Switch™ version is played on a Nintendo Switch™ 2 console with the update data applied."

There are also some other changes and adjustments in this update. This includes new selectable scenarios, cut scenes, and text options in the Custom Battle mode. And last, but not least, Bandai Namco says this update has apparently "improved usability and overall system stability" when playing on Nintendo's platforms.

In case you missed it, a new "major" DLC for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO was announced last month. It will add more playable characters, new stages, and a new single-player mode. More details about the Switch 2 and Switch versions of this DLC (and other planned content) will be shared in the future. For now, here's a look, and below this is the roadmap for 2026, outlining what else is on the way.

Bandai Namco has also announced it's currently working on a new Dragon Ball project, and it's currently set to arrive in "2027".