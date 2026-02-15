Howdy partners! It's time for this week's Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was a one-on-one match-up for the SNES' Super Bomberman 2 to celebrate its arrival in the Super Bomberman Collection, and it was a pretty tight contest. The Japanese cover just came out on top, in the end, winning 56% of the vote and leaving the Western variant with the remaining 44%.

This week, with another collection on our minds, we're taking a look at Rayman for the Game Boy Color. While it was a mighty hop, skip, and jump away from its PlayStation counterpart, we have some fond memories of this 2000 platformer. You just know that we'll be diving into it all over again when Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition lands on Switch this week.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

There are three covers to choose between this week, so let's check 'em out.