Rayman (GBC) - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Howdy partners! It's time for this week's Box Art Brawl!

Last time, it was a one-on-one match-up for the SNES' Super Bomberman 2 to celebrate its arrival in the Super Bomberman Collection, and it was a pretty tight contest. The Japanese cover just came out on top, in the end, winning 56% of the vote and leaving the Western variant with the remaining 44%.

This week, with another collection on our minds, we're taking a look at Rayman for the Game Boy Color. While it was a mighty hop, skip, and jump away from its PlayStation counterpart, we have some fond memories of this 2000 platformer. You just know that we'll be diving into it all over again when Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition lands on Switch this week.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

There are three covers to choose between this week, so let's check 'em out.

North America

Rayman (GBC) - NA
Image: Ubisoft / Launchbox

The North American cover is a pretty standard Rayman affair. Our limbless hero takes centre stage, swinging through a green backdrop on a vine. It's simple and to the point, but it's difficult to knock.

Europe

Rayman (GBC) - EU
Image: Ubisoft / Launchbox

The European design dares ask the question, 'What if the North American cover was... red?' The result is, well, redder.

Japan

Rayman (GBC) - JP
Image: Ubisoft / Launchbox

Now here's something different. The singular Rayman is here replaced by a whopping five Raymans (Raymen?), each in a different pose. The backdrop is a little bland, by comparison, but it's always nice to see more going on.

Which region got the best Rayman (GBC) box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.