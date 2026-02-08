Ahoy! Welcome, one and all, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we checked out Red Alarm for the Virtual Boy, which of course will be joining the launch lineup for Virtual Boy - Nintendo Classics on NSO later this month. It was a surprisingly close contest, with North America just about claiming victory with 54% of the vote.

So, we skip ahead to today, where we'll be looking at Super Bomberman 2 for the SNES. This game is now, of course, fully playable on the Switch and Switch 2 as part of the newly-released Super Bomberman Collection, so we thought it wise to go back and see how the box art stacks up in each region.

US and EU designs are largely the same for this one (EU has a gold border, and that's about it), so we're going for a good ol' duel against Japan. Let battle commence!