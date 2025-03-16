We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl and things are about to get puzzley.

Before we dive into this week's match-up, however, let's take a look at what went down last time when we put the NES' Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom under the microscope. Despite what we thought were two pretty sweet covers, it was the Western design that took a commanding win, snatching up 82% of the vote and leaving Japan in the dust with the remaining 18%. Yikes.

This time, to celebrate its recent arrival on NSO, we're taking a look at Mario's Picross on the Game Boy. Originally released in 1995, this puzzler threw Nintendo's prized plumber into the world on nonogram puzzles and the results are... well, it's a Picross game... with a little bit of Mario — heck, that's two of this writer's favourite things, so what's there to complain about!

There are three covers to choose between this week, with a rogue split between two European variants. So, let's dive in.