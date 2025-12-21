Ho, ho, ho, everyone! Welcome to a particularly festive edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week saw two covers for Mega Man 6 going head-to-head, and it was a little closer than we expected. The yellow Japanese variant (this writer's favourite) just clinched it, however, taking 54% of the vote and leaving the North American design with the remaining 46%.

This time, as we get ever closer to Christmas Day, we're taking things in a festive and frosty direction, as we match up a trio of covers for Ice Climber. Mainly remembered today for its frustrating controls, relationship-breaking potential and Smash Bros. fighters, this NES launch title (in North America) remains a cleverly-designed classic, and it's a beauty when it comes to box art!

There are three covers to choose between this week, so get your coat, gloves, and scarf on, and let's go out to meet 'em.