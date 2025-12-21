Ice Climber - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Ho, ho, ho, everyone! Welcome to a particularly festive edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week saw two covers for Mega Man 6 going head-to-head, and it was a little closer than we expected. The yellow Japanese variant (this writer's favourite) just clinched it, however, taking 54% of the vote and leaving the North American design with the remaining 46%.

This time, as we get ever closer to Christmas Day, we're taking things in a festive and frosty direction, as we match up a trio of covers for Ice Climber. Mainly remembered today for its frustrating controls, relationship-breaking potential and Smash Bros. fighters, this NES launch title (in North America) remains a cleverly-designed classic, and it's a beauty when it comes to box art!

There are three covers to choose between this week, so get your coat, gloves, and scarf on, and let's go out to meet 'em.

North America

Ice Climber - NA
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Gosh, these North American NES covers really are classics, eh? This one in particular is so dynamic. The leaping sprite, the stretched back hammer swing, the 'will they make it?' platform just out of reach, and the ice-cool polar bear all add up to a pretty iconic image. Don't even get us started on those little snowflakes falling down the black backdrop!

Europe

Ice Climber - EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The European design opts for something a little different. This cute, cartoon image sees a titular climber leaping up through the ice and giving a nearby polar bear and seal a nasty surprise (not enough for the former to remove its sunglasses, though). It's framed by the same black background that most European NES covers were, but still, it's a neat design.

Japan

Ice Climber - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Japanese cover uses the same design as the European counterpart, but its horizontal box means that it fills the space far better. The grey backdrop is nothing to write home about, but we still enjoy looking at that poor, shocked bear.

Which region got the best Ice Climber box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.