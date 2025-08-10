WarioWare GBA - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Welcome, cover fans, to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we head into this week's match-up, let's have a quick reminder of what went down last weekend. It was a one-on-one face-off for the GBA's The Hobbit, which saw the gloomy North American/European cover go up against the colourful Japanese variant. Somewhat surprisingly to us, it was the latter that walked away with a comfortable win, taking 68% of the vote and leaving the NA/EU cover with the remaining 32% — an unexpected journey indeed!

We've got another duel on our hands this time, as we mosey over to the first (and best) WarioWare game out there: WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!. Perhaps the surprise launch of UFO 50 on Switch has put minigame collections on the brain (not that UFO 50 is anything like WarioWare, mind), but it got us in the mood to look back at this GBA classic, for which there are two drastically different covers.

It's another match-up between East and West this time, so let's get into it. Ready? Vote!

North America / Europe

WarioWare GBA - NA/EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

Gosh, talk about iconic covers, eh? The design used in Europe and North America is all about colour. The WarioWare logo is put front and centre, but Wario and all of his minigame crew take up sections around it, with their distinct looks and bright colouring making each and every one a real eye-catcher.

Japan

WarioWare GBA - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The Japanese cover goes for something... different. Gone is the in-your-face colour and multiple characters, here replaced by a calming light blue background, with Wario's distinct facial features adorning the middle. It's nothing like as hectic, nor as eye-catching, we'd say, but damn, it's a classy look.

Which region got the best WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another Box Art Brawl.