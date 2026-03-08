Hello chums, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get into this week's brawl, let's see how things panned out last time. To celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary, we threw all major Pokémon generations into the ring from Gen 1 all the way up to Gen 9. In what will no doubt come as no surprise, Gen 1 – consisting of Red, Blue, and Yellow in the West – won comfortably with 37% of the vote. Gen 2 was second with 17% and Gen 6 came third with 15%.

This week, we're off to the land of the GameCube to check out Tales of Symphonia. Released in 2003 in Japan and 2004 in the West, it received positive acclaim and got its own remastered version for the Switch in 2023. The Western design for the box art is the same this time, so we've got a good ol' duel as North America and Europe take on Japan.

Let battle commence.