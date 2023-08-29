On 29th August 2003, the Journey of Regeneration began...
Tales of Symphonia is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Japan today. The action RPG made a real splash when it launched on the GameCube — its international release followed a year later in 2004, and it has seen numerous ports to the PlayStation 2 (Japan only), PlayStation 3, Steam, and now modern consoles.
We've talked about the GameCube being a bit starved in terms of JRPGs, which is why Tales of Symphonia felt like such a significant moment for fans of the genre. Its use of cel-shaded visuals, anime cutscenes, and full English voice acting (which, despite being a little cheesy, many are pretty fond of) combined with the action combat made this an RPG fan favourite back in the mid-2000s.
For many, it was also their first taste of the Tales series, Bandai Namco's flagship RPG series. In North America, the franchise may have made its debut on the PlayStation with Tales of Destiny, but Symphonia was the first game in the series to reach Europe.
Acting as a distant prequel to the first game in the series — the Super Famicom's Tales of Phantasia — Symphonia follows Lloyd Irving, whose best friend is the Chosen, a person who is picked to go on a journey to restore mana to the world. Lloyd accompanies Colette alongside his best friend Genis in order to protect her, but the group discover secrets about the world order as they go.
The story isn't entirely original, but what makes Symphonia (and other games in the series) resonate with so many is the cast of characters. Lloyd is a highly relatable protagonist — straightforward, acts without thinking, but passionate about what he believes in. Other highlights include Zelos, a flirtatious Chosen who sasses basically everyone, and Kratos, a mercenary with a strong sense of honour.
There's also the game's combat, called Linear Motion Battle System (Tales is a series that loves long names). In Symphonia, it's dubbed the Multi-Line Linear Motion Battle System as marked the first time the series had jumped into 3D battles. While you couldn't yet "free-run" (that came in Tales of the Abyss), you could direct your character to run towards enemies in multiple lines in a 3D environment.
Put simply, Tales of Symphonia's popularity can't be understated — the game has long been reported as the best-selling entry in the series, shifting 2.4 million copies as of 2021. The newest mainline entry, Tales of Arise, has reportedly sold around 2 million copies (as of 2022), so it's probably overtaken it or is close. Symphonia also has an OVA series — which you can watch on Bandai Namco's YouTube.
However, earlier this year saw the release of Tales of Symphonia Remastered, a rerelease that was meant to serve as a celebration. Instead, it was seen as a disappointment and launched with various bugs and issues. Bandai Namco has released a few patches since it launched. You can relive your nostalgia by listening to the official soundtrack on streaming services nowadays, at least!
Symphonia did get a direct sequel on the Wii in Tales of Symphonia: Dawn Of The New World, which was excluded from the Switch remaster for some reason. If you want more Tales action though, the Switch is also home to Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, but otherwise, the series has seen limited exposure on Nintendo's hybrid console. Hopefully, we'll see more entries from this franchise on the console in the future, but for now, we'll be re-embarking on that Journey of Regeneration one more time...
Have you played Tales of Symphonia before? Do you have any fond memories of the game? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments.
Comments 13
I have only played 2 Tales games (Symphonia and Arise), but Symphonia is my favorite.
It's my fav game ever. My absolute number #1.
I own it on Gamecube, Steam, Switch and have the Playstation 3 Limited Edition. Also own the OVA series on blu-ray.
The Switch version still has only 30fps and has longer loading times but the other issues are now gone so I'm still enjoying it.
Love Tales of Symphonia! None of the other games in the series hit the same.
It's a fantastic RPG, it's too bad Bandai Namco ruin the game for the modern era. Such a shame really. Goes to show greed will get in the way of creativity. This is the game we should had gotten in 2023, not that PS2/PS3 garbage port that we currently got.
I've played quite a few games in the series, but it all started with Symphonia on the gamecube. One of the best and most memorable games I've ever played. I still consider it in my top 5 games ever played. Every game since has been a slight downgrade in some fashion ever since.
I've played the following: Symphonia, Abyss, Vesperia, Xillia, Zesteria, Berseria, and Arise. I couldn't even finish Vesperia, as I got tired of it.
Never played it which is why despite the Switch version objectively sucking at first - although thankfully they kept on fixing it and now the issues are gone according to @Hinade (personally 30fps and longer loading times don't bother me enough to not play it either) - I'm still happy that it's a thing as it will be a much more convenient way for me to eventually play it than the original and for others it will be the only one!
My top 3 Tales games:
1. Abyss
2. Berseria
3. Symphonia
Yet, Symphonia is the one I played first and hooked me with the series
Loved it. I still have my Gamecube copy. One of my favorite games of all time.
Probably my favorite JRPG, with both the original Golden Sun games following. But again, nostalgia may be a great part of it, because whenever I see images of the switch game, I feel like it is an entirely different game and it is not.
That's why I prefer not to replay it again. Let's leave those good memories intact.
So have they fixed the switch port enough? A few comments are saying it’s fixed but some are saying it’s not fixed enough.
Symphonia was considered THE rpg on Gamecube back in the day, and it was good, but I got way more into Baten Kaitos, especially Origins. Hopefully the remaster does those games justice, and gets enough attention to warrant a 3rd entry. Monolith Soft could probably use a break from Xenoblade, Right?
I adored both Arise and Vesperia, have Symphonia but so far haven't played it. Think I also got Berseria? on Steam and one other I cannot recall the name of.
Symphonia had rekindled my love for jRPGs after the SNES-era jRPGs had fallen out of style. It has all the corny modern jRPG tropes and it still manages to pack a punch
@judaspete I’ve always wondered why the heck Monolithsoft ditched Baten Kaitos for so long and kept going with Xenoblade. Then I figured that Bamco still has a leash on the IP rights of BT, and everything made sense. It’s Bamco the ones holding the series still
Tap here to load 13 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...