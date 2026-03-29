Well hi there, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Resident Evil: Code Veronica X for the GameCube, and would you believe it, we have a tie! Yes, both North America and Europe bagged 38% of the vote each, leaving Japan trailing with 25%. We're not entirely surprised by the result, since both Western designs are absolute bangers in this case. Well done to both!

This week, we're sticking with the GameCube to look at Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO, the 2002 port of the arcade original. Now, the 'EO' in the title supposedly means 'Easy Operation' in Japan and 'Extreme Offence' in the West, though both refer to a newly added mode that dials down the difficulty for newcomers.

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Europe and Japan share the same box art this week, so we're back to a good ol' duel. So take a peek at the designs below, cast your vote in the poll, and submit a 5,000-word essay on the reasoning behind your choice. Detention for those who fail.