Bravely Default II has turned three years old after its Switch launch on 26th February, 2021, and to celebrate, producer Tomoya Asano has posted a commemorative message on X (formerly Twitter) while seemingly teasing an announcement for later this year.

As spotted by X user Stealth (thanks, VGC), the tease states "I'm sure we'll be able to tell you about some developments in the Bravely series this year, so please stay tuned (roughly translated via Google)". The post is then accompanied by a special piece of artwork from illustrator Rina Yoshiura.

So far, there have been three mainline games in the Bravely franchise, starting with Bravely Default for the 3DS back in 2012. This was followed by Bravely Second: End Layer in 2015 and Bravely Default II in 2021. All three have received positive critical reception, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't itching to see what else Team Asano has up its sleeves.

It's not known exactly what these developments in the series will entail, so it could very well be a brand new title, a remaster of sorts, or something completely different.