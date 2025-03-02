Goodbye February, hello March! And an even bigger hello to eShop Selects.

We're one month closer to the Switch 2's big bonanza, but hey, let's not get too ahead of ourselves yet. We've still got a fresh and full eShop on the Switch to go through.

As is usual for February, things have been a little quieter on the release front for Switch, and as a result, our review schedule was a little steadier. But we still have a handful of games to go through.

The rules for Nintendo Life's eShop Selects are simple — staff and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from our list of reviews for the month, and the games with the highest score make the top three.

Well, then, shall we get on with it?