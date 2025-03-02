eShop Selects February 2025
Image: Nintendo Life

Goodbye February, hello March! And an even bigger hello to eShop Selects.

We're one month closer to the Switch 2's big bonanza, but hey, let's not get too ahead of ourselves yet. We've still got a fresh and full eShop on the Switch to go through.

As is usual for February, things have been a little quieter on the release front for Switch, and as a result, our review schedule was a little steadier. But we still have a handful of games to go through.

The rules for Nintendo Life's eShop Selects are simple — staff and contributors vote for their top three eShop games from our list of reviews for the month, and the games with the highest score make the top three.

Well, then, shall we get on with it?

Honourable mentions

Given how quiet February turned out to be on the eShop front, we elected to go for games we gave a 6/10 and above — not our usual tactic, we know, but we think both games here have some fans.

Even so, there were five games to vote for this time around. These two didn't quite make the cut — even with a surprise shadow-drop — but they're still worthy inclusions.

3rd Place

Okay, so, we're going to acknowledge right off the bat here — these are far from the best Tomb Raider games. Angel of Darkness alone needs no introduction, and Chronicle is hit and miss. But The Last Revelation, folks — that's worth playing.

For preservation's sake, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is a fascinating collection that does the best job possible with the three more controversial games in the series. If you're a Tomb Raider fan, it's a must-buy. And while we may have scored it a 6/10, we think it deserves to be here for its historical importance.

2nd Place

Sometimes, on Valentine's Day, you just need a good weep. Afterlove EP, the final game from Coffee Talk creator Mohammad Fahmi, is exactly that. A beautiful rhythm, visual novel hybrid that's all about moving on and remembering the person you love most in the world: your partner.

Beautiful hand-drawn visuals, heartfelt writing, and a fantastic setting in Jakarta, Afterlove EP might not hit all of the right notes, but when it finds the perfect chord, it nails it. We scored this lovely little game a 7/10.

1st Place

There was really no other winner this month. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell was our highest-scoring review of February, and easily beat the completion to take the top spot.

This is the fifth game in the Momodora series from developer Bombservice, and comes eight years after the fantastic Reverie Under the Moonlight. This is how to do a sequel, perfecting Metroidvania mechanics, improving the gorgeous pixel art visuals, and adding new mechanics to give the player more opportunities to customise. Metroidvania fans, we know you're feasting right now, but make sure you add Momodora: Moonlit Farewell to your wishlist.

Do you agree with our top three? Well, you don't have to! You can vote in the poll below and tell us what your favourite game of February was — at least before Xenoblade Chronicles X comes in and devours everyone's time at the end of March...

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.