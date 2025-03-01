More official details about Switch 2 are coming at the start of April, but until then Switch keeps on trucking with excellent games still arriving for the console which, incredibly, enters its ninth year on March 1st.

In fact, the coming weeks see the arrival of some RPG gems in series old and, erm, very old which we're jonesing to dive into. We don't know Switch 2's release date just yet, but even if it's towards the latter months of 2025, this little selection should keep us occupied for a good chunk of the year.

Below we've picked out our personal highlights, plus a truckload of other games and Switch accessories launching soon. The future's bright whatever Switch you're rocking come Holiday 2025!

A little compilation of Konami's classic PS1 RPGs, we've got high hopes for this duo when they finally land on Switch in the first week of March

The Suikoden Series began its journey in 1995 and quickly gained popularity as KONAMI's original RPG series, releasing a total of 11 titles including spin-offs. Each installment of the game featured new locations and unique characters, thoughtfully woven together storylines, and more than 108 charming allies to tell a wartime story full of grandeur.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 20th March

Finally, rounding things out towards the end of March, one of the big final Wii U ports that we've been dreaming would make the jump since 2017. Switch is a Xenoblade machine and we're very excited to see this one added to the lineup.

The year is 2054. Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races, and humanity is on the brink of annihilation. A small number of survivors, aboard the USS White Whale, crash land on the vast and untamed planet Mira.

Now, it falls to you, as a member of BLADE, to help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction…with the aid of giant, pilotable robots called Skells!

The visually enhanced edition of this open-world RPG contains newly added story elements and more.

Lunar Remastered Collection - 18th April

This collection brings back a pair of classic RPG remakes which originally launched on the Saturn and PlayStation, although they began life on the Sega CD (or the Mega CD to non-North Americans) and were one of very few shining lights on that system.

Beyond some mobile ports, this will be the first time they've been released on console since the '90s and we're very excited to get our hands on them once more.

Dive into the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two beloved JRPGs that have captured the hearts of gamers for generations.

LUNAR: Silver Star Story introduces Alex, an aspiring Dragonmaster who bands together with his friends to combat the perilous emergence of the Magic Emperor and stop him from taking over the world.

LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue picks up a thousand years later, and follows Hiro and his friends as they set out in search of the Goddess Althena alongside an enigmatic girl named Lucia. On this grand quest, fend off enemies like Borgan and White Knight Leo, who hunt down the group to eradicate what they deem to be the "Destroyer of Lunar."

This definitive remastered edition features enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements that will satiate that hunger for 90s nostalgia--better than you remember! Embark on these two adventures with updated language support, now available in English, Japanese, French, and German.

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy - 24th April

We've not really seen anything like this from the developers behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape. The Hundred Line Last Defence Academy may sport a familiar premise, but it blends visual novel elements with tactical RPG gameplay and could be something special.

Takumi Sumino is a totally average teenager living in the Tokyo Residential Complex, a place where every day is much like the last and nothing bad ever happens. All that changes when freakish monsters attack the town and start wreaking havoc. A strange creature calling himself Sirei appears and offers Takumi the power to protect those he holds dear... All he has to do is stab himself in the chest! The next thing he knows, Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames. He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders? The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair...

As well as those picks above, there are plenty more Switch retail games launching in the next couple of months.

