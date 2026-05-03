Four months into 2026, and it feels like things aren't going to be slowing down anytime soon, does it? It also means that it's time for eShop Selects once again, and we're looking back at April 2026, a time where many of us have been Living the Dream.

Now, despite what we just said, this month has been a little quieter. But the sun is finally starting to make more of an appearance — just in-between the April showers. Perfect time for games, then?

So, let's go through the best of this past month, then shall we? Here are the rules: our writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop games we reviewed (and scored at least a 7/10) that launched in April 2026 on the eShop for Switch 1 and/or Switch 2. We'll then tally up the votes and the three games with the highest number of votes will make up the top three.