That means that it's time to look back at June for this month's eShop Selects. A lot of us are still playing Tears of the Kingdom, of course, but we've had a solid one on the eShop front, helped by the many summer gaming showcases and a Nintendo Direct.

If you're a shmup fan or a fan of little sentient plants, then this is an especially good month for you. Let's look at those honourable mentions before we jump into the best of the best...

Honourable Mentions

We told you shmup fans would be happy. The Switch is the home of the shmup and we got two (technically more) really good ones this month. Plus a long-awaited collection finally dropped on Switch and it's really good.

3. Pikmin 1 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 21st Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2023 ( UK/EU ) Well wasn't this a nice little shadow drop during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct? A physical for this (and its sequel) are coming later in the year, but that's months away — hence its inclusion on the list. Pikmin is Shigeru Miyamoto's pride and joy. It's a delightful little RTS-type game with cute little plants and unusual wildlife. The Switch version is a little basic in terms of a port, but simply having all of the mainline Pikmin games on one system is a great prospect. Pikmin 1 is the one with the timer, so you have to race against the clock to escape the planet with the help of the Red, Blue, and Yellow Pikmin. We gave the Switch port an 8/10, so if you want to get ready for Pikmin 4 later in July, then this is a great place to start. 2. Pikmin 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 21st Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Jun 2023 ( UK/EU ) The Nintendo Life team has spoken — Pikmin 2 is better than 1! There's a lot of debate on whether 1, 2, or even Pikmin 3 is the best. You can get all of them on Switch now, though, so why not find out for yourself which one's your favourite? Pikmin 2 adds two more types of Pikmin — Purple and White — and removes the timer from the first game to make for a more casual experience. There are caves and underground areas to explore, which is often where you find the items you need to pay off your debt. You can also hop in and play a game of multiplayer in this sequel. What's the takeaway from all this, then? The Pikmin series is great. Pikmin 2 is great. We scored the Switch version an 8/10, just like its predecessor. 1. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Switch eShop) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 30th Jun 2023 ( USA ) / 30th Jun 2023 ( UK/EU ) Many were understandably excited when Capcom announced it would be remastering Shu Takumi's (of Ace Attorney fame) DS cult classic Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. And guess what? All these years later, it's still drop-dead amazing. Ghost Trick is full of personality, brilliant writing, and fantastic puzzles. You're trying to solve the mystery of your own murder using your 'ghost trick', the ability to return to four minutes before death to change the person's fate. That's all we're going to tell you about this masterpiece. If you missed this on the DS, or on mobile, or you're an Ace Attorney fan, this is a no-brainer. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is one of the best games not just on the eShop, but of the entire year, and we scored it a 10/10.

