Hello July! We're in the full heat of summer now, which means we're halfway through 2023. What a year for video games so far, eh?
That means that it's time to look back at June for this month's eShop Selects. A lot of us are still playing Tears of the Kingdom, of course, but we've had a solid one on the eShop front, helped by the many summer gaming showcases and a Nintendo Direct.
If you're a shmup fan or a fan of little sentient plants, then this is an especially good month for you. Let's look at those honourable mentions before we jump into the best of the best...
Honourable Mentions
We told you shmup fans would be happy. The Switch is the home of the shmup and we got two (technically more) really good ones this month. Plus a long-awaited collection finally dropped on Switch and it's really good.
- BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted | Review: 8/10
- Ray'z Arcade Chronology | Review: 8/10
- The Lara Croft Collection | Review: 8/10
3. Pikmin 1 (Switch eShop)
Well wasn't this a nice little shadow drop during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct? A physical for this (and its sequel) are coming later in the year, but that's months away — hence its inclusion on the list.
Pikmin is Shigeru Miyamoto's pride and joy. It's a delightful little RTS-type game with cute little plants and unusual wildlife. The Switch version is a little basic in terms of a port, but simply having all of the mainline Pikmin games on one system is a great prospect. Pikmin 1 is the one with the timer, so you have to race against the clock to escape the planet with the help of the Red, Blue, and Yellow Pikmin.
We gave the Switch port an 8/10, so if you want to get ready for Pikmin 4 later in July, then this is a great place to start.
2. Pikmin 2 (Switch eShop)
The Nintendo Life team has spoken — Pikmin 2 is better than 1! There's a lot of debate on whether 1, 2, or even Pikmin 3 is the best. You can get all of them on Switch now, though, so why not find out for yourself which one's your favourite?
Pikmin 2 adds two more types of Pikmin — Purple and White — and removes the timer from the first game to make for a more casual experience. There are caves and underground areas to explore, which is often where you find the items you need to pay off your debt. You can also hop in and play a game of multiplayer in this sequel.
What's the takeaway from all this, then? The Pikmin series is great. Pikmin 2 is great. We scored the Switch version an 8/10, just like its predecessor.
1. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Switch eShop)
Many were understandably excited when Capcom announced it would be remastering Shu Takumi's (of Ace Attorney fame) DS cult classic Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. And guess what? All these years later, it's still drop-dead amazing.
Ghost Trick is full of personality, brilliant writing, and fantastic puzzles. You're trying to solve the mystery of your own murder using your 'ghost trick', the ability to return to four minutes before death to change the person's fate. That's all we're going to tell you about this masterpiece. If you missed this on the DS, or on mobile, or you're an Ace Attorney fan, this is a no-brainer.
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is one of the best games not just on the eShop, but of the entire year, and we scored it a 10/10.
How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.
Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.
No nomination for Dordogne? Well in this case I'll probably try Ghost Trick, heard great things about it plus it's a DS game, golden age ahoy!
All 6 recommendations this month are old ports. Nothing fresh?
Oh it’s easily Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective for me. It’s an incredible game with some of my favourite visuals and animation in all of gaming. I’m so happy to have the chance to relive this cult favourite thriller all over again on Switch.
This is a rare time where I haven't bought/played (nor do I intend to buy play any of these) so yay!
I'm looking forward to playing Ghost Trick but I'm getting a physical copy so I'm not counting it as an eShop game so I'll go with nothing this month as I don't think I bought any new digital exclusives.
Pikmin 2 would be my pick out of this bunch, but I have to echo the sentiments of “What? Seriously? Old ports make up the whole list?” I mean, they’re all wonderful games, but we really need to celebrate the new in gaming.
I mean, this month we had Dordogne, Smushi Come Home, and Harmony The Fall of Reverie as decently high profile indie titles. I haven’t played any of them, due to the fact that we also had TotK being huge, FF16, SF6, and Diablo 4 all launching (and of course to add another fantastic port We Love Katamari), but certainly there’s something to celebrate from those titles? I’d like to hear more about them and potentially pique my interest for a purchase when there’s more free time (realistically that looks like potentially 2024).
Lots of ports. I may try the Pikmin ports later but I haven't yet.
My personal favorite for the month of games I played was cat souls - a fun little level-based 2D platformer where your death creates a new platform you can jump off. And there are fun mechanics like really complicated shapes of on-off platforms and swapping antigrav back and forth. The game is too short, but it was cheap and I quite enjoyed my time with it.
It’s not like there’s anything at stake here, but Pikmin 1&2 should have been bundled for the purposes of this list….
