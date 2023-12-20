Two years ago, a new developer called Singularity 6—comprised of various ex-Riot, Sony, and Blizzard staff—announced Palia, a “Massively Multiplayer Community Sim” that would aim to bring together the best parts of Stardew Valley and World of Warcraft. Since then, the title has been in early access on PC, and even though it’s still yet to arrive at its 1.0 release, a Switch version has arrived as part of the continued development. After spending some time with it, Palia shows a lot of promise, though it also notably still feels like an unfinished game.
The gameplay loop in Palia feels like it falls neatly between the grindiness of an MMO and the sedate pace of a farm sim. You engage in all the expected homesteading tasks, such as fishing, cooking, and tilling your field, to not just acquire gold to spend on some better furniture for your house, but also to progress an ongoing series of chained questlines from various NPCs that gradually lead you deeper into the world of Palia. You’re encouraged to take things at your own pace and engage in the activities that interest you, though fulfilling quests is usually the quickest way to secure yourself some ‘renown’ currency that can later be spent at a shrine to increase your focus meter. Focus is what you get when you eat food you cook for yourself, and this consumable resource will ensure that your labor will be rewarded with additional experience for as long as it lasts.
Borrowing a bit from the Rune Factory games, Palia also sells itself as an RPG-lite experience, wherein completing various tasks will fill up an experience bar that will further your effectiveness in that skill. There’s no combat to speak of here—though the bug-catching minigame calls to mind the catching mechanics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus—but it still feels satisfying to build your character according to the tasks that interest you. Most tasks also involve some sort of minigame to change up the gameplay, such as having to keep fish within a narrow zone as you reel them in or having to manually till away the soil on a plot of land.
The nearby village of Kilima is home to several NPC residents you can get to know and eventually romance, and we particularly appreciated the use of branched dialogue trees here. You can pick responses according to air, fire, water, and earth, which will not only shape that NPC’s perception of your personality, but leads to your character generally taking on more traits that align with the element for which you’ve selected the most responses. It’s not the kind of system that pigeonholes you into a specific personality type over time, but we enjoyed how this spruces up conversations by adding a light gameplay element to responses.
All of this is well and good for a single-player game, but it bears mentioning that the multiplayer elements feel quite downplayed, to the point that we can’t help but wonder why Palia was pitched as an MMO at all. Sure, you can see a few other players roaming around the map and there’s a shared chat where you can talk with each other. However, you can’t even do something as basic as directly trading materials with other players, though you can make use of a roundabout ‘requests’ system to exchange goods across the server. Meanwhile, shared activities feel a bit like public events in Destiny, wherein anyone who participates in something like mining a specific node for ore will benefit from the drops it gives out.
It would maybe feel odd to have some outlandish farming equivalent to raids to participate in as group content, but it feels like this is a multiplayer game that really struggles to implement its multiplayer features. Why can players visit your home, but only help you with watering crops? Why is there a server item request feature, but no way to directly trade with other players? Perhaps these things are on the roadmap, but Palia is full of weird decisions like this where one can’t help but wonder if development resources would’ve been better spent on making this a more fully featured single-player title.
As you might expect from a pre-1.0 release, Palia feels very much like a work in progress. At launch, there are only two explorable zones beyond your instanced housing plot, and neither is particularly sprawling. And though there’s a fair bit to do between the various tasks and quests available to you, it really begins to run out of steam about a dozen or so hours in as you start to get more into the grind of acquiring resources and waiting for various maker machines to finish converting materials after a fixed amount of real-world time has passed. Make no mistake, there are some good farm sim mechanics here and the potential for a great game is certainly there, but the current build feels like an anemic proof-of-concept of some grand experience that may or may not ever materialize.
As for its visuals and performance, Palia is kind of dicey on Switch. The Fortnite-esque art style certainly looks nice, but the resolution gives everything an overly fuzzy appearance in both docked or handheld modes, while muddy textures abound and take an extra few seconds to load no matter where you go. Meanwhile, the frame rate is all over the place, and while this isn’t as much of a bother in a game as slow-paced as this, it can be annoying watching things turn into a slideshow for a few seconds when you try to turn the camera as you’re running across a field. We didn’t note any crashing issues—though returning to the Switch’s home screen for more than a few seconds will boot you and force you to log back in—but Palia overall still feels like a game that’s only just barely holding it together on Switch.
As a free-to-play live-service game, microtransactions naturally have got to show up somewhere, and here they manifest in a basic cosmetic shop. You can buy things like outfits and gliders either individually or as part of themed bundles, but it bears mentioning that the prices seem kind of high for what’s being offered. Buying the bundle will knock off a few bucks, but you’re still looking at paying anywhere from $8 to $17 for clothes in a game that isn’t very multiplayer-centric. Fortunately, gameplay-related progress isn’t gated behind paying real money, but we still wish the cosmetics economy were a little better balanced.
Conclusion
Palia isn’t really anything special, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be. There’s a fun gameplay loop to engage with here that fans of farm sims will be sure to enjoy, and though the MMO elements feel rather underbaked in this pre-1.0 release, the microtransactions don’t feel overbearing and there’s enough solo-focused content here to make it worth trying out. It would be tough to recommend you pick this one up were it a full-price retail release, but you’re sure to get at least an afternoon or two of good fun if you choose to try it out. At the end of the day, it costs nothing but time and storage space to give Palia a shot; we’d suggest you download it and see if it’s for you—especially if you can’t get enough of farm sims. We'll be back to see how this shakes out in 2024.
Comments
No thanks.
I don't play MMO games that requires Online only play.
I play Offline games.
@Anti-Matter Cool story, thanks for sharing.
Hope this game finds an audience. I prefer solo play but as many farming games are adding multiplayer, this could be up their alley.
I have a couple pals who are raving about this game ...on PC.
I've downloaded the Switch version (hey, it's free), but yet to try it out. These early impressions make me feel inclined to wait for a patch.
I guess it's worth the price of admission, if nothing else.
I wonder how NL decides which games to review. They reviewed-in-progressed this one while several whose NL review I'd be very interested see to lie forgotten.
I've been enjoying this game with my daughters. It's a great cozy game with multiplayer, and it's hard to go wrong since it's free.
Fully-online elements instantly turn me off from this one as, with the exception of Splatoon and then 99 series, I've greatly cut down on online multiplayer games (simply put: they're just not great for my mental health XD) but this looks charming enough and the non-existent barrier to entry is nice.
@Lightsiyd I suppose that's what the 'Games We Missed' columns are for.
@Zeroo next in a newspost about mountains "I don't like mountains that require you to climb. I like beaches."
lol can be adopted to infinite things.
I agree with the review assessment. I’ve even seen some gameplay footage and it definitely doesn’t come across as very MMO-centric.
I've been addicted to Palia the last few days. I like the core gameplay, love the npcs and world building, and enjoy the art even on the Switch version. I'm really enjoying it but have two main qualms:
1. As the review said, the multiplayer is just weird. It also makes some aspects of the performance worse — why do I have to queue to login to a farming game? 😝 It's kind of interesting that the world is 'inhabited' and you can help out strangers, but most of the time it just doesn't matter.
2. The game needs better path-finding. It's pretty awful, and although the maps aren't enormous they are kind of samey which can make it hard to get around, especially when the direction finder leads you into a cliff or randomly swaps between '200 meters away' and nothingness or when the npcs move around so can be hard to locate. Plus you can't even read the crossroad signs! And fast travel appears to be hidden behind a paywall of sorts. While doing quests, a lot of time is spent traveling so this can get annoying.
Besides those two aspects, I'm enjoying it. Time will tell if I still am 20 hours in. It seems like a game which would be strictly better as not free-to-play, but as F2P games go, I've been pretty impressed so far.
@Fizza Does it truly count as an online multiplayer game if the online multiplayer aspect is irrelevant unless you actively want to use it? Besides needing an internet connection, you can 100% play it as a single player game.
I am quite enjoying it thus far!
I played for ten minutes or so, not enough to really give it a chance, but it was buggy and lackluster as a first impression. Unless a bunch of friends want to play together I think I'd rather play something else.
The review makes it sound more compelling than I intially found it when announced together with it's description and trailer. Since it's F2P I may see what the free offline gameplay is like. Cheers for the review.
I didn't know it's free to play. I will try it out
Palia is a lot of funny on Switch. The multiplayer aspect is barely present.
Thats the question about any Pokemon game:
"- Is It Worth Playing At Launch?"
I´ll be wating for this sentence next time when a new Pokemon game arrives ...
When I play a game that demands a lot of my time, I like to know that my progress will not suddenly be erased later down the road, which is basically guaranteed with all MMOs.
Unless there is an offline mode I'm not aware of, I will have to pass on this game, though that is the only reason.
Ever since playing Starfield, I'm trying to avoid games that deliberately waste my time, and unfortunately, all MMOs fall into this category.
I'm surprised by how engaging I've found it so far (6ish hours maybe?). It's very chill and there's enough to customize and play around with that it is scratching those itches.
The quest system also pushes you forward at a nice pace as a way to unlock neat things/engage in the social aspect of the townsfolk, but I've found it just as fun to log in and do some fishing and cooking for a bit.
For a free to play game that isn't at all beating me over the head about spending money on stuff, it's quite a bit of good fun, even with some pretty rough performance issues.
No telling how long I'll stick with it, but if the game keeps evolving, I can see myself playing around here a fair bit and as it stands I've just been enjoying unlocking the land on my plot and building more and more stuff.
