Nintendo eShop Selects - November 2023

2023 is almost over, and it's time to start talking about "that" season. Although lots of us have already been doing that...
More importantly, it's eShop Selects time here at Nintendo Life, and before the Holidays approach, we want to give you some ideas on some of the hidden gems that arrived on the eShop this November. What better gift than the joy of a hidden gem, right?
Let's not waste any time, here — we've got lots to get through.
Honourable Mentions
Roguelikes and RPGs are the names of the game this month, and we have plenty of them here, along with the latest Football Manager installment and your very own bath house sim. All of the games included this month earned at least a 7/10 from us.
- 9 Years of Shadows | Review: 8/10
- ASTLIBRA Revision | Review: 7/10
- Football Manager 2024 Touch | Review: 8/10
- In Stars and Time | Review: 8/10
- Spirittea | Review: 7/10
3. Thirsty Suitors (Switch eShop)
Annapurna never fails to publish games that catch the eye and Thirsty Suitors is yet another feather in the publisher's eclectically decorated hat. Outerloop's hugely ambitious turn-based adventure RPG can sometimes feel a bit muddled — there's skateboarding, QTEs, cooking minigames, and more — but everything just comes together thanks to the game's audacious style, heartfelt narrative, and relatable characters.
We stand by our statement that Thirsty Suitors has "one of the best stories we’ve seen all year". It's about heartbreak, identity, family, and relationships. Steeped in South Asian-American culture, there's nothing else quite as beautiful and messy as Thirsty Suitors, and we scored it a 7/10 here at Nintendo Life.