Nintendo eShop Selects - November 2023

2023 is almost over, and it's time to start talking about "that" season. Although lots of us have already been doing that...

More importantly, it's eShop Selects time here at Nintendo Life, and before the Holidays approach, we want to give you some ideas on some of the hidden gems that arrived on the eShop this November. What better gift than the joy of a hidden gem, right?

Let's not waste any time, here — we've got lots to get through.

Honourable Mentions

Roguelikes and RPGs are the names of the game this month, and we have plenty of them here, along with the latest Football Manager installment and your very own bath house sim. All of the games included this month earned at least a 7/10 from us.