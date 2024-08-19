Some of you may have seen earlier this week that BAKERU, the previously Japan-only 3D action platformer from Good-Feel, was announced to be coming to Western shores for a fresh English release in just a few short weeks.

We loved the original Japanese release, and in anticipation of the impending launch, we got the opportunity to interview Tadanori Tsukawaki and Etsunobu Ebisu — two project leads whose development credits include titles in the Goemon series as well as some of Good-Feel's Nintendo-published releases, such as Wario Land: Shake It! and the recent Princess Peach: Showtime!

Want some insight into the game's development process? Want to know what's changed for the English release? Read on to learn more!

Nintendo Life: What do you think separates BAKERU from the many other action platformers available to players today? What makes this release special and unique?

Tadanori Tsukawaki (Director): From the start, the idea behind BAKERU was to make a game that action game fans of all kinds could enjoy. While the game's system might give off a classic feel, we wanted to keep things simple by avoiding overly complex systems and rules. This way, more players can jump in and have fun with BAKERU. For those who are more experienced with action games, we've included advanced techniques like 'Perfect Guard' and 'Counter' to offer a more skillful and efficient gameplay experience. While respecting the 3D action games that have brought us so much fun, our goal was to create an action game that’s accessible and enjoyable for everyone, including kids.

Beyond localizing the script, what are some other changes (if any) that you’ll be making for the English release?

TT: For this release, we've made adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience, such as increasing Bakeru's speed. We have also rebalanced the enemy placement, composition, and difficulty, allowing for a more aggressive and enjoyable action experience. In particular, we have added a mid-boss character called the 'Lantern Boss' to the stages, providing players with challenging battles at key points in the stage. In response to the stronger enemies, we have also added new actions for Bakeru.

We replaced a rarely used 'Single-Handed Charged Attack' with two new attack actions. The 'Hurricane' allows you to pierce through enemies at high speed, making it effective against groups of enemies. The other is the 'Spinning Top,' where Bakeru spins like a traditional Japanese spinning top, delivering continuous attacks, which is particularly effective against tough enemies. These new attacks can be combined and used consecutively as you improve, providing additional support for advanced players. We've also added sequences between stages to dive deeper into the characters and settings.

What made you feel that BAKERU would be a good fit for Western audiences? What do you think Western audiences will most connect with in this game?

TT: The entire game is set across all the prefectures of Japan. Currently, many tourists from abroad are visiting Japan. Whether you've already traveled to Japan or are considering a visit, we hope that playing BAKERU will not only provide a fun gaming experience but also serve as an opportunity to enjoy Japan in a new way. The stages are modeled after famous sightseeing spots and landmarks in Japan.

Of course, while these locations are reimagined within the unique world of BAKERU and differ from real-life Japan, we believe that players from abroad who are interested in Japan will find the game both refreshing and enjoyable. Additionally, there's a trivia feature in the game that has been well-received by Japanese players. It allows players to learn interesting facts about Japan. We've created this game with great respect for Japanese culture and aesthetics, so we hope that Western players will enjoy this imaginative take on Japan.

How would you say that your past work on the Goemon series has influenced the design of BAKERU?

Etsunobu Ebisu (Producer): This theme naturally emerged, not from the titles I've previously worked on, but from my personal love for the adventure and chaotic energy of traveling around Japan.

What was the original vision that you had when you first began pre-production on this project? What were some of the key goals that you hoped to accomplish?

TT: There were three key visions behind the development of BAKERU:

To establish our own IP and create a title of such quality that it could continue as a series in the future.



To take on challenges that we hadn't yet attempted within Good-Feel's internal development, and to gain expertise in creating 3D action games through this project.



To nurture talent by offering our younger staff and others valuable opportunities to gain experience through the development of an original title.

These three points have been the guiding vision for this project from the very start.

How did you settle upon the distinctive art style? Were there any alternative looks that you explored earlier in development, and if so, what were they like?

TT: From the beginning, we focused on integrating a Japanese-style aesthetic into the visuals, refining both the concept and art style accordingly. We chose to base the background art on relatively realistic locations in Japan, steering clear of an overly fantastical world. Instead, we aimed to infuse these familiar real-world elements with a distinctly Japanese aesthetic. If you look closely at the game screen, you may notice that natural elements like soil, water, wood, and the ground feature subtle traditional Japanese patterns. These details help create a Japanese atmosphere and contribute to the overall visual impression.

For the characters, we prioritized their functionality and roles within the action game while ensuring they had a distinctly Japanese appearance. We also considered resources and time constraints, focusing on designing a variety of enemies, which remains an ongoing challenge for the director. Other styles we considered included backgrounds resembling ukiyo-e (Japanese woodblock prints). While unique and appealing, we decided against this approach due to visibility and performance concerns. However, we retained some ukiyo-e influences in the effects and certain visual elements.

We believe this is your second release in the role of director. What is the experience of directing a game like for you compared to the more art-focused roles you've taken on so many past titles? What were some challenges you faced that you hadn’t anticipated?

TT: For this project, I assumed a role similar to that of my first title as director, MONKEY BARRELS, managing overall planning, directing, and art direction. Throughout my career as an art director and concept artist, I’ve consistently integrated gameplay and art from the conceptual stage. This approach remained largely the same for this project.

However, since this was my first time working on a 3D action game, figuring out how to share gameplay concepts, imagery, and stage layouts with the team presented a new challenge. Many team members were new to working with me, so I focused on clearly conveying our desired direction, especially in the early stages of development. I utilized my art skills to communicate visually. I feel there might have been more effective ways to communicate or methods to improve, so I see this as a personal area for growth in future projects.



What was the process for producing BAKERU’s soundtrack? Were there any specific influences or inspirations that you were hoping to channel with the music here?

TT: The process of creating the soundtrack began with researching traditional Japanese music, festival music, and the various regional musical styles found across Japan. Based on this research, we proceeded to arrange the music according to its use, flexibly, and not restricted to any particular genre.

We focused on incorporating phrases that clearly evoke 'Japan,' while aiming for a light and diverse track lineup overall.

What are some gameplay or design ideas that you had to leave out due to time or budget constraints that you’d be interested to explore in a hypothetical sequel? If nothing was left out, what are some ideas you’ve had since finishing production that you’d like to try out in another game?

TT: There were indeed many ideas and elements we considered. For the action aspects, we initially imagined a lot more possibilities with drum actions. However, to balance clarity and complexity, we had to streamline and cut some elements. Additionally, we were thinking of creating sections such as towns and highways to deepen the understanding of the game world, characters, and story. We planned to include many unique NPCs with flavorful dialogue, various shops, retro arcade minigames, and festival activities beyond just the main objectives.

We also considered customizations like changing the drum's attack sounds and costume changes. We even completed the design and background for a giant robot battle, but we had to cut it. While we could not implement all of our ideas, working on BAKERU provided valuable lessons and insights for 3D action games. I hope to apply these lessons to future projects when the opportunity arises. One aspect I would still like to explore further is how to create fun multiplayer gameplay, as we decided to set that aside early in development.

Our deepest thanks to Tatsunori Tsukawaki and Etsunobu Ebisu for taking the time to speak with us and share their thoughts. Bakeru lands on the Switch eShop on 3rd September. Will you be picking it up? Did you give the original Japanese release a try earlier this year? Sound off in the comments below and check out the demo on the Switch eShop if you're curious.