When news hit that GAME, the UK’s last remaining video game retailer (not counting the many wonderful independent stores left standing), would be bringing an end to trade-ins and pre-owned products from 16th February 2024, I felt a potent mix of thoughts and emotions.
On one hand, I couldn’t quite comprehend why the firm would come to such a decision; I worked there for the best part of a decade, and three key initiatives were consistently promoted to both staff and customers: reward cards, pre-orders, and trade-ins. For the latter, 100% of the money made from pre-owned sales went directly into GAME’s pockets, whereas new games would yield a comparatively much smaller profit. You could see why the firm wanted to push trade-ins.
But on the flip side, when you consider the rapidly rising popularity of digital games in conjunction with GAME’s decision to turn the vast majority of its standalone retail spaces into Sports Direct concession stores, it does make sense that the company would want to bring an end to trade-ins. According to GAME’s filings for the 12 months up to April 29th, 2023, the gross transactional value (GTV - full retail value excluding VAT, savings schemes, and publisher deductions) for pre-owned products totalled 16,478. This is down from 25,894 over the same period the previous year, so there’s no denying that the demand for trade-ins and pre-owned products is decreasing rapidly.
With all that said, I will miss trade-ins when the practice eventually goes the way of the dodo in the coming months. As a customer, it’s a great way to knock a bit of money off new releases by getting rid of a few older titles, and to pick up secondhand bargains for older games.
As an ex-employee, however, dealing with trade-ins for ten years (give or take) has resulted in a bevy of memories both good and bad, and I’d like to share just a few of them with you, dear reader.
So make yourselves comfortable as we take a trip into the not-too-distant past and see just what GAME employees have had to put up with…
That One Time We Had *All* The Skylanders
Remember Skylanders? Oh boy, I sure do. I’ve practically had nightmares about them. As someone who was never particularly into the whole toys-to-life genre (I rarely even buy amiibo unless it's for a series that I’m really keen on), I wasn’t really clued up on the characters beyond that totally botched version of Spyro.
Disney Infinity wasn’t so bad because I instantly recognised a lot of characters. But with Skylanders, I’m truly sorry, but I couldn’t tell you the difference between Boomer, Chill, Countdown, Cynder, or any of them, and I frankly wasn’t paid enough to swot up. This wasn’t an issue for the most part: people would pick what they wanted from the shelves, make the transaction, and be on their way. The problems arose when folks wanted to trade them in.
It doesn’t matter what it was — whether a bunch of handheld consoles, accessories, games, or figures — when a customer came walking into the store hauling a gigantic cardboard box with an expectant grin on their face, my heart sank. 99% of the time, it meant they had a heap of bits and bobs to trade and I would have to drop whatever I was doing and spend the next hour sorting it all out.
During the height of the toys-to-life craze, a woman came into the store with her two sons, and all three were carrying massive boxes. I thought they’d be full of games, which would have been fine, but when they got to the counter and opened them, Skylanders. Three boxes full to the brim with Skylanders.
Our inventory process for this was to consult a binder that contained a full list of every Skylander, including their names, their till code, and a small, slightly blurry image of the figure. I spent the better part of three hours grabbing one figure at a time, carefully consulting the binder to match the figure with its blurry image, inputting the code, and moving on to the next one. And the worst part? The poor woman and her sons stayed in the store the entire time and when it came to tallying up, I don’t think we even broke £50. I felt terrible knowing that we were offering a fraction of what she’d get on eBay, but she didn’t care. Fair enough, then.
By the end of the day, I was ready to launch the figures into the ocean. There aren’t many instances where I’m glad to see a game series end, but if Skylanders ever comes back, I’m off to Mars.
That One Time I Got Attacked
For a decade, I met many, many interesting characters working at GAME. Thankfully, the vast majority of them were friendly, pleasant people who I was honoured to serve. The remaining were either rude, dismissive, angry, deceitful, or violent. Well… There’s only been one truly violent customer.
During my time at GAME, we not only dealt with video games, hardware, and accessories but also secondhand mobile devices. We were trying to muscle in on CEX’s territory and, to be fair, we didn’t do a bad job at it. We stocked a good range of mobiles, and we were meticulous when it came to ensuring they were of good, saleable quality.
One afternoon, I was taking my lunch in the upstairs office when a colleague came up to inform me that a customer had wanted to bring his mobile in and wasn’t handling the rejection very well due to the device's lack of quality. I was a Senior Sales Assistant so I was occasionally left in charge of the store. As such, whether we took this phone in was ultimately down to me.
I followed my colleague downstairs and glanced at the customer and the phone in question. It was a Blackberry (gosh, remember those?) and it was in terrible condition. The SIM card tray was battered beyond repair, the screen was scratched to hell, and there was no charger or accompanying box. Naturally, I said, 'No.'
After a bit of back and forth with the customer, I put my foot down and said, “I’m sorry, but there’s no way we’re taking this phone.” Immediately, he launched into a rage, trying to grab me over the counter, missing, and proceeding to pick up whatever he could find to hurl at me, all the while shouting expletives. Eventually, he picked up a particularly heavy charity box and aimed for my head. I raised my arm to block my face and the box caught my elbow, resulting in a nasty cut. The customer lumbered out of the store, running his hands across the shelves to knock off as much as he could on his way.
We called the police, showcased the CCTV footage, and that was that. I didn’t need any medical attention, but I was quite shaken up. The guy had the gall to come back days later to look at our mobile phone stock! He was soon arrested and went to prison.
That One Time Those Countless Times I Refused Scratched 360 Discs
Ah, the beloved Xbox 360. It was such a great console, but my goodness, did it have some problems. The one that everyone is more or less aware of is the ‘Red Ring of Death’; a fault in which three of the red lights encircling the power button would light up signifying General Hardware Failure.
Less infamous, however, was the 360's other issue, which had to do with the console being moved while it was turned on (and sometimes even when it was stationary); the apparatus inside could cut a perfect circular scratch into the spinning disc, often rendering it completely unsalvageable.
That didn’t stop people trying to trade them in, though. All the bloody time. It was always parents, too, who would bring in Little Timmy’s game collection and apparently weren’t made aware that they were mostly useless. So, of course, they’d argue, even though the evidence was staring them right in the face. “We were told they all work fine.” Well yes, I’m sure an eight-year-old looking to get a new game is being completely honest, right?
We did have a little machine that would buff up scratched game discs, and it often worked wonders, but when you've got one of those circular scratches from the 360, pretty much nothing's going to solve it. Hmm... Maybe Microsoft should go all-digital, after all?
Nah.
That One Time I Got A GBA SP For Free
In addition to regular customers looking to trade in their personal belongings, we'd often get owners of independent game stores coming in to shore off some of their stock via trade-in. It was a perfectly legitimate way for them to get rid of games or accessories that weren't shifting and swap them for products that they could sell. So I was always happy to help out.
One chap came in quite frequently — so much so that his daughter wound up getting a job at the store and proved to be one of the most efficient team members — and we built up quite a friendship over the years, right up until my GAME branch closed in 2017. He'd often come in with boxes to trade, but it was never a hassle; he was always on top of what they should be worth, so I never felt our time was being wasted.
One day, he came into the store in the run-up to Christmas and simply handed me a Game Boy Advance SP in perfect condition with an accompanying charger.
"You know we don't take these for trade-in anymore, right?" I asked.
"I know. It's yours," he said. He knew that having got rid of my GBA many years prior, I had always wanted to get another one. As a thank you for dealing with him for so long, he took a near-mint SP from his own stock and gifted it to me, no questions asked. I wasn't quite sure what to say. I know the consoles weren't worth a great deal of money — at least they weren't at the time! — but for him to remember that I wanted one in the first place was enough to nearly bring a tear to my eye. I'll never forget him, and I hope his own store is flourishing.
So that's it! Hopefully, you've had as much fun reading these tales as I had writing about them. It's been a fair few years since I worked at GAME and it's safe to say that the company has changed quite a bit in the time since. Despite its issues, I'll always remember my time there fondly — the ups, the downs, the laughs, the frustrations.
Mostly, I'll remember my colleagues, though; folks who, despite what the internet might have you believe, loved video games through and through. Even if they couldn't name all the Skylanders.
This was a nice little read. Thanks!
Sounds like a fairly stressful occupation (on the plus side you probably get access to a lot of interesting/rare games at employee prices - and... get a lot of knowledge about games).
Really enjoyed reading this. I'm sorry that you had to deal with the negative side of things, especially being attacked. Nobody should have to deal with that. I've been in retail myself since the age of 16. I'm now 35 and whilst I definitely share my frustrations with working in it, it genuinely makes me sad and breaks my heart to see what is happening to all the retailers out there. Downsizing, closing down, etc, it's just really sad. Going into a shop offers something that online shopping just doesn't quite offer and that is human interaction. The many times I've been into shops, in particular game shops, and have had conversations with complete strangers about things that my own friends aren't interested in has been such a fantastic experience or being complemented on wearing a gaming shirt that an employee might also happen to like always perks you up for the day. I pray that retailers find a way to survive and keep on going. The positives in your story that you shared with us are why we need these shops to keep going and we should support them.
Retail is always interesting, good and bad. I'm sure with trade ins people usually assume a store will buy their crap no matter what.
I did almost 10 years at GameStop. (August 08-June 2018.)
We had a Skylanders binder as well. But during one of those trade ins the kid brought in a complete copy of Monster Rancher DS with the Skylanders.
This was a nice read. I've worked retail a bit so I know how it can be dealing with troublesome customers, and while I never really was a regular at any game stores in my area, I always had a pleasant time browsing or buying things from them back in the day.
I worked at game for a while. When I first arrived I was given a locker and to my surprise, whoever had my locker before me had left a 1 litre bottle of absinthe in there! I told no one and spent the next month drinking it during lunch and toilet breaks. It took the edge off the job for a while and life was fine. Then my long time girlfriend dumped me and the twin towers were destroyed. I couldn’t bare working there but I couldn’t face quitting. Christmas came around and a man came in and purchased 12 brand new PS2s. I was working the till. I asked him if he wanted to buy a loyalty card for £2 because he’d get £30 back in points. He wasn’t interested. The consoles were prizes or something. He suggested I used my card to have his points and in the moment I said yes because if I didn’t, I’d have been ***** over for my low swipe rate. At the end of that month I received a voucher in the post for £40 and a letter of thanks from game for being such a great customer. I knew it was over.
I went to work, got sacked for gross misconduct and was banned from setting foot in every game store in the uk.
I still occasionally go into game stores.
Trade in shops are meh. They pay very little and charge a lot. Ik that's how business works but still I like to get my games brand-new. I remember one occasion I bought three games for the xbox360 via Amazon - the seller was from the UK - dont remember the name but it was a major Amazon seller. Games were described as new - but arrived in rewrapped condition and discs had visible scratchmarks, lmfao. Got my money back - but it was a bad experience nonetheless
The Game is almost always full price whereas other retailers will have £5 - £10 discount. So you would loose that amount from any trade in games that you traded.
I mostly only did trade ins with a mom and pop shop growing up, even if the trade in value still wasn't great it was a cool environment and the lady was nice and would reserve games for me or knock a couple bucks off since I was there once a month like clockwork.
Until around HS when I traded in my lot of PS2 games to gamestop for marijuana medication funds that is.
Not Game but I did work on home tech in John Lewis 2004 - 2010. We weren’t allowed any perks over customers due to our rules of fair play (which was ok).
But I did use the internal stock check to find a gold dust PSP 2 cities over and reserve it.
Xbox 360 launch day was a nightmare. 20 consoles but only 12 Premium ones. Some very disappointed buyers who couldn’t find a HDD anywhere in town.
I hooked up all the display consoles to the big TVs to show them off. We had a secret staff tournament on PGR3 all day!
I did find an old Zelda bonus disk at the back of a cupboard my boss let me buy for a tenner.
I actually got a GBA SP for free as well. I was talking to my teacher I met a few days prior, and the conversation moved to the GBA. I told him how I wanted one and he told me about his collection. When it was time for my next class I jokingly told him, “If you have any spare Game Boys, give them to me!”
Very next week, I walk into class and he calls me over. He hands me something silver, and I take a look. It was a silver GBA SP! It was battered, it was scratched, it’s battery had a beer belly, it had no charger, and it was an AGS-001, but he gave it to me for free, and I’ve loved it. I shell swapped it and put an IPS screen in, but that Game Boy is still in my possession.
Godspeed, Mr. Williams. I owe you.
I still love trading in and buying at my local independent game shop; been there for decades and still swaps for extremely fair prices. I know the days for physical media are limited but I’ll keep going to them for as long as it lasts
@Revolution_Falls Beautiful story!
Thanks for this article I found it very interesting,entertaining and brought back memories for me when I used to shop at Game.
I remember standing outside our Game (years ago!)eagerly excited to buy Sonic 3 on Megadrive and being allowed twenty minutes to try the PSVR but because I was having so much fun it was an hour before the staff said I should come off.
The staff recommending certain games (Mass Effect was one) and even going so far as to recommend a shop in another town for imports (that's where my love for Lunar The Silver Star and other rpgs started.)
I never had a problem with Game or it's staff and don't understand the hate it received.Always friendly,always helpful and I for one will continue to miss it.
That last one was such a wholesome read. I miss old GAME and GameStation for that matter.
@Wazeddie22 Never had a problem with GAME staff ever, always very nice and helpful. Problem with GAME was always out of the staff’s control- poor trade in value, almost always more expensive than the competition, abandoning of retro/older games and systems as soon as the next generation takes hold. They could have remained competitive with CEX (and smaller independent shops) but chose not to and that’ll probably be their death knell, massive shame
That dead battery on that SP is bothering me
Maaaan this takes me back! I worked in Game from around 2006 to 2010. I wish I had bought so much more of the rarer ps1, GameCube and Gameboy advance games that went cheap at the time… I had completely forgotten the 360 disc burn in thing, and luckily left just as they started pushing the insurance stuff a bit too much and before mobiles and skylanders took over! Had fun working there during my uni days though.
A touching read. Thanks for sharing.
Wow!
Completely forgot about that 360 issue.
I now vividly recall bringing my 360 to a friend’s house. I don’t recall the game I was playing. It could have been Call of Duty 3 or Gears of War. Either way, I picked up the console while the game was playing, and this was before Xbox enabled games to be installed on the harddrive (disk doesn’t spin) and I rotated the console from horizontal to vertical. The moment, no, the sound, is forever engraved into my brain. Sounded like changing a gear without disengaging the clutch. A large buzz but grinding sound.
Suddenly, the game stopped working. Opened the disk tray, removed the disk, and flipped it over to gaze upon a opaque white ring on the back of the disk.
Luckily, a local shop in my town (shoutout to Microplay) was able to remove the scratch for about $10 - $15.
I found out later online that this issue was a design flaw with the system, and was repeatable. I don’t believe I scratched another disk again but yikes, that was depressing.
I also went through SEVEN Xbox 360’s due to RROD so… I had already begun to develop a thick skin to these types of issues…
Ahh, good ol’ 360. Some of the best games but yikes was that console a nightmare
Great read, I could read personal stories like this for hours!
What a pleasant read although I am one of the last humans in the universe who misses skylanders lolllll
OH MY GOD that brought back a memory. I bought an Xbox 360 in 2011 at Heathrow Airport duty free all the way in the overhead locker to New Zealand after I got married (my wife got expensive boots and I got a 360). It came with Fable and Halo.
Jet lagged I got home, plugged it into the TV, put Halo inside and turned it on. I moved the console from vertical to horizontal and it did exactly that scratch!
I never played Halo. I rang the help line and there was no replacement policy so I never, ever played any halo games in my life (even on the 2 generations after) 😂 call it the Halo trauma hahaha
@Wazeddie22 Wait a minute... you were standing in line for a Megadrive game, got to play a VR game and ended up loving a PS1 game.
Were you accompanied by Doctor Who at the time?
@Metalinkster I'm lucky it turned on at all. Charger's lying around somewhere.
An enjoyable read.
📕CHAPTER 2 PLEASE!
@Daniel36 Not accompanied by Dr Who unfortunately but all those things I mentioned may of been in a different order to how I described!
Lovely read @Olliemar28
Those times brown XBOX 360 controller’s were traded in. Yes, you read that right, BROWN controllers. We called them the Biohazard Editions 🤢
This was a great read, thanks for sharing these experiences with us!
Bit late to the party here as I'd flagged this yesterday to read later. This is a superb article and genuine insight into some of the inner workings of a slightly misunderstood chain store. I do find many of the Mike Ashley era decisions quite sad (including the end of trade-ins) but I've usually had a good experience with the staff. I recently picked up some nice Evercade cartridges there and had a good chat with the staff there about them who were genuinely interested and helpful. I fear articles like this are somewhat of an early epitaph for high-street game shops as their days may be numbered. Thanks Ollie
Man, I miss the hey day of the UK games highstreet when we had GameStation and GAME with a thriving second hand market. I remember working for HMV when they tried to muscle into the second-hand games market with their RE/PLAY launch and they just didn't have the patience to build up the word of mouth needed to get the product from customers at a cheap rate and sell it on for a profit. Plus HMV had NO IDEA how much storage they'd need to accommodate a true second-hand games space and how long it took shop assistants like this guy to table everything up and load up a gift card.
I remember opening up brand new NIntendo 3DS, Xbox 360, PlayStation and Wii U games bagging the game inserts and discs/cartridges and selling them at 35% off just so we had some 'second hand' to shift. Mental stuff!
Really good read! I did always used to feel bad for the staff when I came to trade some random stuff in xD
And I'm sorry you got treated so poorly like that. I actually don't know how some people even manage to be free men/women in the first place with how they talk and act towards retail staff sometimes >.<
Once upon a time, I could name all the Skylanders and even their catchphrases!
Also, a lot of the GAME stores I've been to keep their plushes quite close to the checkout so I like to think the first thing that guy threw was a Luigi plush. In all seriousness though, I'm glad he was dealt with properly
Thank you for sharing these stories with us!
@CharlieZee
TOON ARMY!!!
@Hwatt
How can you call it a design flaw?
Moving discs inside an electrical, of course you dont move or turn upright or on the side when on, that's common sense, not a design flaw.
@Rosona
The 360 had a slim base and high center of gravity. Regardless if someone intended to rotate it or not, it was not very stable.
Later revisions don’t scratch the disk if tilted.
Ahhhh Skylanders. I loved them then and I love them now. I’m one of the few people that still care about them, and hope one day to see a new game, or new anything, really.
Great article. I love you getting given a Game Boy Advance SP for free. 😎
Great article! Brings back alot of memories from my teens! I miss going into a game store, unfortunately I only have cex and the usual independent stores that wouldn't know sonic from mario.
Being a young adult trade-ins really helped me experience so many games back in the day and I'm grateful I was part of the fun! My dad sadly passed January this year but I'll never forget always going into a game store and seeing a xfx 9 on th shelf and being pleasently surprised!
@gribb85 game station was amazing. Met so many knowledgeable people! Always preferred them
