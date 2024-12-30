Over the holiday season, we're republishing some of the best articles from Nintendo Life writers and contributors as part of our Best of 2024 series. This article was originally published in October. Enjoy!

If you’re reading this on October 11th 2024, then 30 years ago today Final Fantasy 3 (aka VI) was released in North America. A lot of memorable games (Super Metroid, DKC, Earthworm Jim, Ridge Racer, and Doom II, to name a few) turn 30 this year, but Final Fantasy VI stands out to me because I was privileged to play and beat it a couple of months before its official release.

And, no, I didn’t simply import and play the Japanese version that had been released six months prior. In the summer of 1994, as a fresh-faced, 16-year-old kid, I played to completion an official, pre-release build of the English version.

In honour of this amazing game’s pearl anniversary, I want to share my experience.

The Olden Days

First, a little background for those who didn’t live in the pre-internet age.

Back in ye olden days communication was limited to landline phones, paper letters, faxes, and face-to-face conversations. Shopping meant going to physical stores or ordering from catalogues and waiting six to eight weeks to receive your order in the mail. Yes, weeks. Newspapers, magazines, and TV news were our primary sources of semi-realtime information. News travelled slowly, and there was little public discourse outside of simply talking with someone else.

During those dark days, video game developers had limited options for getting feedback on their work. They had to hope that what they were making would connect with their audience because after a game launched, that was that. There were no patches or DLC to improve it. Barring cartridge revisions with very minor tweaks or fixes, the day-one release was all that consumers would ever see.

Hearing from gamers ahead of release was nearly impossible. There was no Early Access, no online betas, and no Nintendo Directs. Instead, companies relied on in-house playtesting and feedback from their friends and colleagues. They also conducted focus groups and in-person beta tests. Everything was in-person and in small numbers.

In other words, the world was drastically different back then.

I Played it First

My first experience with Final Fantasy VI was at one of those in-person beta tests. There were about 10 or 12 kids in the group. I was one of the oldest, and my three younger brothers (ages 14, 11, and 9) also joined me.

I’d like to think that I was the first non-Square employee to finish the game in the United States

This wasn’t our first rodeo. My brothers and I had made numerous visits to Nintendo of America’s HQ for playtesting and focus groups. Mario is Missing, Blues Brothers, Faceball 2000, Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Wings 2, and Wave Race for the Game Boy are a few of the games we remember playing during those short 30-60 minute sessions.

The Final Fantasy VI playtest was a different experience. We were onsite at Squaresoft of America’s office all day, every day, for a full week! Not only was it my first playthrough of a pre-released RPG, but it was also my initiation into the 40-hour workweek in an office cubicle. Somehow, the 1,300+ weeks I’ve spent as a professional desk jockey since then haven’t quite measured up to that first one.

What Was it Like?

The experience was highly structured. We had to stay in our cubicle except during breaks and we weren’t allowed to help one another or even talk to each other while playing. During breaks we could talk about anything except for the game we were all playing. Square clearly wanted our individual thoughts. They wanted to learn from our individual experiences with the game.

The playtest was supervised by James Gillis who has credits on several Squaresoft games from that era.

My brother Kevin was the youngest attendee. He was only nine and needed a little extra help. James was probably breaking his own rules when he wrote out a few notes for Kevin, including a list of relics, items, and “teammates”. No list of Espers, I’m afraid.

Shadow dropped

Unfortunately, I don’t remember a lot of specifics (it was 30 years ago, guys!) but two things I remember clearly: losing Shadow on the floating continent, and never discovering that I could target all enemies with a magic spell.

As much as I loved the game, I was ecstatic to see the credits roll on Friday morning. Another kid beat the game on that last day, but I was first

I entirely avoided Shadow on the floating continent because I was underpowered and near death when I arrived. His unconscious sprite looked too menacing to interact with, so I passed by him like the priest and the Levite. Apparently I’m no Good Samaritan.

James was surprised that I never figured out that I could target all enemies using the 'L' button. I was an FFIV veteran, and multi-targeting wasn’t possible in that game, so the idea was foreign to me. Who knows, maybe my experience convinced the team at Square to add some dialogue in Narshe’s Adventuring School to better explain this feature.

It was a long but fun week of gameplay. As much as I loved the game, I was ecstatic to see the credits roll on Friday morning. Another kid beat the game on that last day, but I was first. In fact, I’d like to think that I was the first non-Square employee to finish the game in the United States. I don't have official confirmation, but it’s one of those assumptions that I’d love to keep as-is. I was first. Deal with it y’all!

Playtesting with Power

I walked away from the playtest with an ego boost, but each participant was given a copy of their choice of Squaresoft game. Having three brothers meant that we left with almost every Super NES game that Square had published to that point - Final Fantasy II (IV), Secret of Mana, Breath of Fire, and the promise of a copy of FFVI once it was released. No Mystic Quest, I’m afraid. Come to think of it, I’m glad that I was locked in a room with FFVI for a full week instead of Mystic Quest. That might have caused some unresolved trauma that I’d still be carrying around.

In my humble opinion, Final Fantasy VI remains a seminal video game. I think it’s still the measuring stick for all turn-based, random-battle JRPGs. Its innovative gameplay and battle mechanics, compelling story, outstanding soundtrack, and memorable characters are as impressive today as they were 30 years ago. Earlier this year I picked up the FFVI Pixel Remaster. It took me longer than a week to finish the game this time around, but it was every bit as good as the first time.

Do yourself a favour and play it in whatever way you can. Suplex that train, enjoy the Opera, wait for Shadow, save Cid, and beat that villainous Clown! At the very least, please join me in wishing Final Fantasy VI a very happy birthday.