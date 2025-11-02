In the magazine business, the back page is where you'd find all the weird goofs that we couldn't fit in anywhere else. Some may call it "filler"; we prefer "a whole page to make terrible jokes that are tangentially related to the content of the mag".

We don't have pages on the internet, but we still love terrible jokes — so welcome to our semi-regular feature, Back Page. The second one this week! You lucky people.

Today, Jim and Alana are heading off to Kalos for Lumiose City Fashion Week...

What's the best part about Pokémon Legends: Z-A? The battle system? The catching? The Wild Zones? The Z-A Royale? No. All of those are factually incorrect answers. The best thing about Pokémon Legends: Z-A is buying clothes. Lots and lots of clothes.

I'll hear no other opinions on the matter. Z-A is far from the character customisation of a Baldur's Gate or a Fallout, but who needs 14 types of nose, forehead shapes, and muscle builds when you could have berets, wide-leg pants, and a frilly little satchel?

I've put more time into my outfit choices than I care to admit, and I know for a fact that fellow fashionista Alana has done the same. So join us as we celebrate Lumiose Fashion Week (an event we made up to distract from the Poké Dollars we've spent on shoes) by styling out some of our favourite fits.

The 'Official' Lumiose City Fashion Show

Okay, it's not 'official', nor is it a 'fashion show', but we've each been rifling through our virtual wardrobes to pick out the very best 'fits we can muster.

And of course we've based our looks on our beloved teams — what do you think we are? Rookies?

Norman's Lumiose looks

I never normally make myself in a Pokémon game. I almost always pick a different gender and name from my own and see the game through a character's eyes instead.

The exception is when the Pokémon game in question offers a bunch of outfits that I'd very much like to add to my real-life wardrobe. Then, Trainer Jim needs to have a shaggy bob, he needs to wear glasses, and he needs to slay every. single. look.

And so we arrive at my Lumiose collection. Not so much an attempt to directly imitate my Pokémon as it is to match their vibes. If those static NPCs could turn their heads when I walk down the street in my little Gengar number, they would. If they could move their eyes, I'd catch them with my vibrant Feraligatr get-up.

It's new. It's fresh. It's fashion.

Feraligatr Fit

My beloved, vibrant boi needed a big, bold fit to match. Once you see that cream stripe as a little exposed belly sticking out from under a crop top, there's no going back. As for the trousers, well, they're the best money can buy in Lumiose and I won't hear otherwise.

Absol-utely Fabulous

Absol is high-end and edgy, so my fit is too. A white leather jacket and turtleneck are a bold pairing with some chino shorts, but those space boots tie everything together.

Venusaur 'Venturing

What is Venusaur if not a streetwear hiker's dream? The cargos, thicc trainers, and cap are all about presenting a hip exterior, while the fluffy jumper ups the cuddle-factor.

Gengar Get-Up

I wanted the Gengar fit to feel like it was floating, hence the vaguely camo bottoms and floral boots. It's a blessing that I don't own one of these beanies in real life. You'd never see me without it.

Cosy Camerupt

Sure, Camerupt might have a tough exterior (just look at that scowl!), but there's something about him that just feels cosy — hence the comfy cardigan and wide-leg jeans. I'm colour matching a little, but this one's all about the vibes.

Ooh La La, Gardevoir

Call off the stylists, I've found my favourite fit! The whites are classy, chic, and clean. There's a subtle floral undertone in the loafers, on my beret and in the earrings. Don't even get me started on that hip pop!

If you see this pair heading for you in the mall, you'd better know your azures from your ceruleans.

Hagues' Kalos kit

Okay, first off, let's address the Copperajah in the room — I do not have long blue hair in real life. But this trainer also isn't me. This is Kisa, an avatar character I've been using for quite a while. She's my Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XIV and, as a result, I've grown quite attached to her and sometimes let her jump ship into other games.

Anyone who's played FFXIV knows that 'glamour is the true end-game', so you know we've got some fashion chops here.

Anyway, I'm usually a little more girly with my looks, but my team is a mix of ethereal, dopey, and cool. How do you make that work? Well...

Florges' Fall Florals

I know I went florals for Florges... but only a little. I can't not. (I'm sorry, Miranda.)

But I didn't go full floral, I went Fall floral. I knew I had to fit the grey morning of Lumiose a little, so a cute little sweater and some sneakers rounded things out.

Eclectic Eelektross

One of the more difficult looks to assemble, Eelektross' colour scheme is gorgeous, but there aren't many easy matches here. The headphones were a must, as was yellow, but I can't match Canari's drip that well.

Trendy Tyrantrum

Chic fossil hunter was my goal here, but Tyrantrum isn't exactly going to pair with an art deco jumpsuit. A boilersuit with a headband, though? Now that's a little bit cute.

Hawlucha's a Hipster

I am not a sportswear person, so I was most worried about pairing Kisa up with Hawlucha. Luckily, bright colours are kinda a lucha libre thing, therefore a Hawlucha thing. I can do brights; that's my thing.

Chandelure Chic

Ghost Pokémon are a gift for fashion, but there are so many obvious routes you could go down. Ultimately, Chandelure screams class to me, so an expensive suit and the hotel interior mean this was the easiest outfit to put together. Just save those Poké Dollars...

Feraligatr feels Mega Fetching

The Totodile line has never been fierce to me — it's always been a goofy line that tries to be fierce. And I love that the Mega evolution for Feraligatr leans into that.

I adore Jim's vibrant red and blue look, but I went a little more classic sailor. Very French.

That's all of the looks in our A/W 2025 Lumiose Catalogue, but which ones will you be trying out on the catwalk? You can let us know your favourites (and your fashion habits) in the following polls, then take to the comments to share some sleek styles of your own.

How much time have you spent playing dress-up in Legends: Z-A? Uh... umm... *looks at playtime nervously* Hours - I change outfits after every story beat A little time - just the occasional outfit purchase Not much, I've bought one or two things, but I stick to them I'm still wearing the default outfit How much time have you spent playing dress-up in Legends: Z-A? (50 votes) Uh... umm... *looks at playtime nervously* 28 % Hours - I change outfits after every story beat 12 % A little time - just the occasional outfit purchase 28 % Not much, I've bought one or two things, but I stick to them 12 % I'm still wearing the default outfit 20 %